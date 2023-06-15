Capping off a stellar senior season, Daniel Romanchuk was appropriately honored.
The standout senior midfielder from Spotswood was one of the area’s top players this season.
And earlier this week, the Trailblazers was honored by such by the state’s top coaches.
Romanchuk, who transferred from Fort Defiance to Spotswood prior to his junior year, was named to the Virginia High School League Class 3 all-state boys soccer second team for his play this season.
As a first-team All-Valley District selection, Romanchuk was electric for the Trailblazers this year.
The standout finished with a career-high 28 goals and was the Region 3C Player of the Year.
Romanchuk was the lone local to be named to the VHSL Class 3 all-state boys soccer team.
Meridian senior forward Alex Gardner was named the state’s Player of the Year, while his coach, Nathan Greiner, earned Coach of the Year after guiding the Mustangs to a state championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.