BRIDGEWATER — After dropping the second set in the finals to force a 10-point tiebreaker, Spotswood head coach Chad Edwards reminded his No. 1 singles player to do what she's good at.
"I just tried to remind her that her serve is a weapon," Edwards said about junior Raygan Wade. "She reminded me, 'Coach, I want to get off to a good start.' She was in a good mental space and was able to get off to a good start. I think that propelled her through it."
Wade rose to the occasion and became the 2023 Valley District girls tennis singles champion — besting Turner Ashby senior Kate Jones in a 6-3, 1-6, 10-3 match on Tuesday inside the Doug Will Tennis Center in Bridgewater.
"It's definitely exciting," Wade said. "I tried to have patience. Kate's a really great player, so it definitely wasn't an easy match. It's always a long match that requires a lot of patience."
Wade advanced to the finals following a 6-1, 6-0 two-set rout of Rockbridge County senior Sophia Fafatas. Despite the loss, Rockbridge head coach Andrew Bellairs felt Tuesday was Fafatas' best performance of the year.
Bellairs said Fafatas had made significant contributions to the Wildcats program; overall, she's a great person.
"We want kids to embody our school," Bellairs said. "She's a good student, she's a great kid, she's a great athlete, and she puts a lot of time and effort into what she does. I thought she's the perfect kid to represent our school in whatever we do."
Fafatas felt she did an excellent job handling Wade's serves, describing her as a fun player to compete against. It was special for Fafatas to compete in the district meet and represent her team.
"They're a great group of girls," Fafatas said. "It's nice to be playing for them. They're really supportive [and] they're really nice."
Jones defeated Broadway's Maya Bacon 2-0 in a best-of-three series to advance to the finals.
First-year Broadway head coach Tristen Mimiaga encouraged Bacon to motivate her during the two-minute breaks in the action. Bacon may have lost, but it didn't change how Mimiaga feels about her accomplishments this season.
Bacon representing the Gobblers means a lot to Mimiaga.
"It makes me super proud," Mimiaga said. "I hope she's as proud of herself as I am of her."
Bacon gave props to Jones for being an outstanding player and was proud she could compete with her. Bacon was happy to be accompanied by her doubles teammate and best friend, Maggie Roberts, who watched along.
Bacon felt she'd done an excellent job leading her team this year, which meant a lot to represent Broadway.
"I would say I've gotten way more consistent and powerful," Bacon said. "All my teammates are great and so supportive. … and especially [Coach Mimiaga], it's his first year and he's just been great. My doubles partner, Maggie, is definitely my biggest supporter — which is awesome."
Jones took set two in the finals but ultimately came up short in the tiebreaker. TA head coach Karen Clark felt Jones had a "whale" of a performance, but in the end, some of her shots didn't go their way.
"It's kind of a shame," Clark said. "Kate has been nothing but an excellent role model of what a high-level tennis player is. You could tell in the middle of the match, she was getting down on herself. Tennis is a mental game, and one thing I pointed out to these younger girls is to watch her. She figured out a way to overcome [in the second set]."
Jones said she focused on Wade's weaknesses and tried to avoid getting caught up where she needed to place the ball, which led her to the second set win. Jones worked exceptionally hard to reach Valley Districts and wouldn't want to represent any other school.
"I love playing for TA," Jones said. "I think being able to play with all the fans [there] and represent TA was a really meaningful thing for me to do."
Wade felt honored to claim the district title for Spotswood and add to its history, but she couldn't have done it by herself.
"It feels really good to keep on the legacy," Wade said. "I wouldn't be able to do it without a great team pushing me in practice every day."
Edwards took nothing away from Jones' effort against his top singles standout and told her after she was a fighter. Tuesday's final was everything one would want in a Valley District match; as Edwards said, it was two great competitors putting on a show.
"They're two competitive kids that are very resilient," Edwards said. "I think [Tuesday's] match showed that."
