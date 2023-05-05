PENN LAIRD — On an evening filled with joy for "Community Youth Day" at the Spotswood High School softball field, the Trailblazers followed an upset loss to Harrisonburg on Tuesday by erupting for 18 runs in the team's 10th victory of 2023.
After scoring just two runs in the loss on Tuesday to HHS, the Trailblazers bounced back in a big way in their 18-0 non-district victory over Staunton on Thursday in Penn Laird.
Following a three-run first inning for the Trailblazers, freshman Maycee jump-started a three-home-run inning for the team in the second inning. Two batters later following Dean's home run, sophomore catcher Charley Bentley crushed a no-doubter over the fence in left field. The Trailblazers would hit back-to-back home runs as junior standout Taelor Ware followed Bentley with a solo shot to keep the momentum rolling.
"I knew I had to wait on the ball because it was slower pitching and me and my dad worked previously on that. I had to let it travel to get to me and I usually tend to hit to right field and that helped me wait on it more,” Dean said when asked about her solo home run. “Our whole team worked really hard yesterday at practice. We came to work and our attitude was way better today and we were prepared to win".
The Trailblazers followed the explosive second inning with a six-run third and then a four-run fourth inning to put the Storm away for good in a five-inning contest.
"We just needed to take a better approach at the plate. We were a little outside of our comfort zone on Tuesday and we made some minor adjustments at the plate tonight", first-year head coach Scott Mongold said about Spotswood’s offensive outburst.
The 18 runs were the second-most the Trailblazers have put on the scoreboard this season. The team scored a season-high 19 on April 3rd against the Storm on the road.
"Hitting is contagious,” Mongold said. “Once one does it, everyone does it. It's one of those things in baseball or softball — which coaches know it — that confidence breeds confidence. Unfortunately on Tuesday, we got into a spell where we were outside of our box and tonight they did a really job bouncing back and we swung at strikes."
The Storm managed to put one base-runner on. Amelia Hicks drew a walk in the first inning and after that, Ware retired the final 13 batters she had to face. Grace Coyner suffered the loss after giving up 13 runs (10 earned) on 15 hits in three innings pitched.
While the offense for the Trailblazers stood out, in the circle, Ware was just as dominant as she tossed a five-inning no-hitter. Ware, who only threw just over 60 pitches, struck out 10 batters, including striking out the side in order twice to highlight the outing.
"On the mound, I really tried to attack the batters this time,” Ware said. “I really tried to come after them with strikes. We were more aggressive at the plate tonight.”
The 1-4 batters in the lineup consisting of senior Brooke Morris, Bentley, Ware, and senior Aspen Jones combined to go 10-for-13 at the plate with seven RBIs. Jones led all batters with a three-RBI performance as she collected two doubles at the plate. Morris finished the game with three extra-base hits, including two triples. The 1-4 batters in the lineup each scored three runs a piece as the Trailblazers erupted for 18 hits as a unit.
"I think we stepped in the box more confident than we did on Tuesday and ready to hit while being more aggressive,” Bentley said. “We came together as a team. The hitting was very contagious and after one hit, we just kept adding on. … Tuesday was a rough night. We picked each other up. I think that's a big part of the game. Our team did that, we picked each other up. I was on [Ware] all game. I told her you got this and she really came through and bounced back, I'm really proud of her.”
