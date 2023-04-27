PENN LAIRD — As the regular season winds down, Spotswood is hitting its stride.
Under head coach Marcus Davis, the Trailblazers focus on four critical aspects of the game every time they take the field: throw strikes, have quality at-bats, make routine plays, and be aggressive in baserunning.
The strategy is simple yet proven to be effective. Win or lose, Davis wants his team to excel in those four areas and play the game how it should be played.
The Blazers' pitching staff has thrived in the throwing strikes category this season, and none have done it better for Spotswood than senior right-hander Ben Moyer.
Moyer recently came off tossing eight strikeouts against Turner Ashby in Spotswood's thrilling 3-2 victory on Tuesday — an effort Davis said kept them in the game and gave them a chance to win in the seventh inning.
After throwing nearly the entire game and fanning 12 strikeouts against Broadway on April 11, Davis said Moyer is one of the hardest-working kids he's ever coached.
"Every single game, his drive is to be better than he was in his last outing," Davis said. "He knows that sometimes he's not going to have his best stuff [and] sometimes it's not going to be as easy."
With a guy with the poise and work ethic like Moyer, Davis said it's hard for the other guys not to feed off that energy.
"I think the most important thing is when our young guys would make mistakes early in the season, Ben's been the first guy to pick those guys up," Davis said. "That's just senior leadership, and that's Ben having gone through it before and learning how to encourage his guys versus tearing them down."
Moyer knows it's essential to be a leader on the team, as he acknowledged after the Broadway game. He, along with the four other Spotswood seniors, has worked on building a team culture to succeed.
"Getting the younger kids to buy in is huge," Moyer said. "We lost seven seniors last year, and they were the leaders of the team. This year, we seniors are trying to build this sort of family, so these younger kids can feel like they can step up and take on more. Overall, that's really going to help our team dynamic."
While Moyer's decorated Spotswood career will close this season's end, sophomore pitcher Brady Hoover is just getting started.
Hoover has continued to gain more mound time throughout the year, including Spotswood's April 14 matchup against Harrisonburg, where he threw a complete game — striking out 12 and only walking one.
Hoover threw an inning of relief for Spotswood on Tuesday after Moyer came off the mound. From the time spent around Hoover, Moyer believes the future of Spotswood pitching is in good hands.
"Brady's a really, really good pitcher," Moyer said. "[On Tuesday], he showed grit and he fought through. … I know he's a sophomore, but he's going to be something special."
Hoover recently threw a complete game and struck out four in a 4-0 non-district shutout of Fort Defiance on April 20. Hoover said postgame that his approach was exactly what Davis preaches.
"Just throw strikes," Hoover said. "I knew they were going to hit. They hit a bunch of ground balls. … They were all up on the plate and they're not scared of the ball at all."
Hoover has found success on the mound early in his career, though Davis said he's still a work in progress.
"We know that he's going to have some days that he doesn't have his stuff," Davis said. "He's a sophomore, but Brady was on varsity last year, so he got eased into this thing. We definitely trust in Brady, but we also know in the back of our minds, there are going to be some days that are not so good. … He's committed to getting better [and] he's committed to being coachable."
Davis said they extensively discussed Hoover's body language on the mound during the Fort Defiance game. He felt he did a good job staying in tune with the game and not getting frustrated when things didn't go his way.
Davis was happy to see Hoover showing maturity as just a sophomore.
"It's awesome to see that he's being coachable in an area that's really hard to call kids out on sometimes," Davis said. "He's being coachable, he's trusting us, and most importantly, he's maturing."
Moyer and Hoover aren't the only guys that can throw strikes for Spotswood, as juniors Benjamin Yancey and Matthew Craig have proven to be strong arms — starting and out of the bullpen.
Following their March 30 matchup against East Rock, Davis said it doesn't matter whom they put on the mound. If they can throw strikes, they'll be successful in helping the team.
"If we can compete in the strike zone with all of our guys, we'll give ourselves a chance to win baseball games," Davis said.
