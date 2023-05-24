Syptak Makes Magic Happen For Blazers

PENN LAIRD — Similar to Magic Johnson with the Los Angeles Lakers in the “showtime” era of basketball back in the late 1980s, there’s a sense of magic when watching Nicole Syptak on the soccer field.
The Spotswood junior midfielder can score with the best of them and does quite a bit on the field.
But she's most known for her ability to create for teammates and impact in various ways.
“My role is along the lines of a playmaker,” Syptak said. “I love to create opportunities. As a team without seniors, there is also a sense of leadership and accountability for how I am going to play.”
During the offseason, Syptak spends most of her time playing travel soccer at a high level.
Alongside teammate Maggie Thorpe, another junior and the Valley District Player of the Year, the duo has helped lead a young Trailblazers squad into the regional playoffs on a six-game winning streak.
“She understands the game and has the skill to make a difference all over the field,” Spotswood head coach Oskar Scheikl said. “She has grown tremendously in terms of playing within the structure of this team. It's a natural instinct to want to help everywhere on the field, but that can lead to other players not playing their roles as much as possible. Over the course of the season, Nicole has become really comfortable in her role as a leader on the team. She has tremendous skill and has found a great way to bring that skill to her specific role. She is a great passer who can instantly change the game.”
After back-to-back losses to fellow Region 3C opponents Turner Ashby and Wilson Memorial in late April, the Trailblazers suddenly caught fire, including ending the regular season with a 5-1 rout of TA.
With no seniors on the roster, the late-season surge took folks by a bit of a surprise, but their head coach said it wouldn’t be possible without the leadership of the team’s large numbers of juniors.
“I’ve been extremely happy, especially with the way it ended,” Syptak said. “Even though we could not pull off the district win, we finished it knowing what kind of team we are and our capabilities.”
Thorpe is known for her prolific scoring ability for Spotswood but knows Syptak’s importance.
Whether setting her up for a goal attempt or finding other teammates in the open field, Thorpe said her lifelong friend and teammate had been pivotal to the Trailblazers’ success this year.
“I think some of the traits in Nicole's style of play that I admire the most is her ability to play 100% aggressively throughout the entire game and then go 110% when we need it,” Thorpe said. “She has the drive to want to win like no other, she’s physical on the field, she has amazing ball control and skill, she switches the field for us and connects plays. Nicole can beat five to six players like it’s nothing. She knows the game so well. Her ability to put our team on her back when she has to has been instrumental to our season. I’ve been playing soccer with her since [we were] 4, so we’ve always had great chemistry together on the field, and it’s been a blessing to get to play alongside her.”
As the Trailblazers now get set for a third meeting with the Knights in the Region 3C quarterfinals on Friday, there’s no doubt they’re hoping for a bit more magic out of their standout junior midfielder.
And if the past few weeks are any indication, Syptak is likely to put on a show one more time.
“I usually go by the motto, ‘Don’t just exist,’” Syptak said. “Meaning never just be a player, but be active and apart of it and enjoy it to the fullest. I never want to let my team, or myself, down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.