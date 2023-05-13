PENN LAIRD — Following its biggest win yet, Spotswood suddenly has all sorts of momentum.
The Trailblazers knotted up the Valley District regular-season standings into a three-way tie between themselves, Harrisonburg, and Turner Ashby after they took care of business on their home field in a 5-1 rout of the Knights on Thursday in girls soccer action at SHS.
Spotswood head coach Oskar Scheikl felt his team played phenomenal in many aspects of the game.
Scheikl said they communicated well, covered well defensively, and the outside midfielders pitched in when needed. The end result was the team’s sixth consecutive victory to end the regular season.
“The girls did a fantastic job,” Scheikl said. “TA’s a great team. They’re so well-coached, they know how to play the game, [and] they take advantage of their opportunities. So we knew we were in for a battle. The girls came out on top tonight, so that’s always exciting. It was a great team effort, a great team game, and I’m proud of them.”
Spotswood standout junior forward Maggie Thorpe led the Trailblazers with three goals and two assists, while junior midfielders Nicole Syptak and Gracyn Chandler nabbed the first two goals of the game. Freshman midfielder Anna Malone contributed an assist in the impressive rivalry win.
After Thursday’s win, Thorpe recalled their first matchup against the Knights earlier this season, when they led 2-0 with 10 minutes remaining only to lose 3-2 in the end by heartbreaking fashion.
To bounce back and even the season score with their district foe was significant to Spotswood.
Now on a six-game winning streak, Thorpe knows they have a ton of momentum — something they’d like to have at this time of year, with the Region 3C playoffs set to begin on May 24.
“We’re all amped up to go into the postseason,” Thorpe said. “At the beginning of this season, we were all nervous because we only had 13 players going into this season. That’s hard to go into a season, knowing you only have two subs, and if injuries happen, you don’t have anyone. Knowing that we all have a strong team and that we’ve been doing so well is really good to feel.”
Scheikl said it’s fantastic to have a “lightning fast” player like Thorpe on the field, and overall, the other girls matched her energy Thursday. That’s been especially key during the winning streak.
“You’ve got to take care of your opportunities, and she does,” Scheikl said. “Our entire team did tonight. Nicole played great. That first goal was a wonderful goal. When they play as a team and when they attack and defend as a team, they’re fun to watch.”
With no seniors on the team, Thorpe said the junior class has acted as the ones to lead the Blazers this season and what was a young squad is slowly growing up in front of our very eyes.
“I would say that me, as well as all the other juniors on our team, have taken on the leadership role,” Thorpe said. “We all work as a team together.”
The Trailblazers are riding a six-game winning streak, while Thursday’s loss snapped the Knights’ six-game winning run. Turner Ashby head coach Jon McClure said his team simply couldn’t find their footing Thursday, which led to the result, but he thinks they can bounce back in the postseason.
“We really didn’t get our game going,” McClure said. “We were chasing most of the match, and sometimes those things happen. Sometimes you just don’t get it going.”
Junior forward Belinda Campos scored TA’s sole goal Thursday in the first period. McClure said that goal gave them a shot in the arm, but unfortunately for them, it didn’t last.
“Cami Smith played a ball through that got past the defender,” McClure said. “Belinda was able to get in, collect it, and she just finished very cleanly. That was a great finish and that sparked us for a little bit, but at the same time, we just couldn’t keep that spark going.”
The Knights (9-6-1, 6-2 Valley) immediately turned their attention towards Monday’s Valley District title match, which will be against Harrisonburg, at 4 p.m. at Sam Ritchie Stadium in Bridgewater.
Spotswood (9-7, 6-2 Valley), meanwhile, will now focus its attention on preparing for regionals.
Scheikl has been pleased to see his team come together over the regular season. He said they’ve made significant strides in their on the field communication and skills, but what Scheikl said is great about his girls is that they’re a true team and that has been especially evident in recent weeks.
“Oftentimes, this is not a group of individuals that play soccer together,” Scheikl said. “It’s a group of friends that play soccer together. They play for each other, work hard for each other, they keep each other motivated, and I think that’s my favorite part about coaching a team is when you see the group coming together as one group.”
