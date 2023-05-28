PENN LAIRD — With his team coming off a 10-day break and facing an unfamiliar opponent, Spotswood head coach Dan Atwell wasn't sure what to expect when his team hosted Liberty Christian Academy in the Region 3C boys soccer quarterfinals on Friday in Penn Laird.
The No. 8 Bulldogs gave top-seeded Spotswood all it could handle in a defensive battle the entire way before the Trailblazers earned a hard fought 1-0 win. Senior midfielder Daniel Romanchuk's header in the 76th minute was the only goal of the evening as SHS advanced to the region's final four teams.
Romanchuk, who has 26 goals on the season, didn't get a whole lot of shots in the game.
"When their defense opened up more I just ran into the spaces they weren't in," he said of his second-half success. "The goal was to put pressure on them and make them panic."
The first half was mostly a defensive battle for both teams and played in the middle of the field.
Spotswood got the first shot on goal as sophomore Andres Cardoso just missed at the 3:28 mark. Michael Srougi had the first shot for LCA, missing at the 13:00 mark. Cardoso had another near miss at the 32:00 mark. Neither team could find the net and the teams went to the half knotted 0-0.
Spotswood got the ball on the LCA end of the field consistently throughout the second half.
"We got on them at halftime," Atwell said. "We challenged them to play with more passion."
For the Bulldogs, who arrived late from Lynchburg and had 20 minutes to get ready to play, it marked the end of an 7-8-1 season.
"It was a good game with a lot of energy," LCA head coach Oswald Attin said. "Both teams played well and it could have gone either way. To be an eighth seed playing No. 1, we were well prepared and we played the game the best we could."
Spotswood (13-4) snapped a two-game skid with the win and advances to the regional semifinal game on Tuesday when it hosts Monticello.
"We have to continue to be dangerous, stay on attack, pressure and defend," Atwell said.
Romanchuk says his team will be ready.
"Being Bo. 1 seed does put some pressure on us, Romanchuk said, “but it also builds confidence and pushes us to work harder.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.