PENN LAIRD — It’s a new season for Spotswood, and the enthusiasm is high.
Trailblazers head coach Dale Shifflett said the enthusiasm could be felt in the air in Penn Laird, as a productive offseason has the experienced squad ready to go in hopes of reaching winning a Valley District title and beyond this fall.
“We did a lot of things in the offseason to be able to stay together as a team and work on some things,” Shifflett said. “Now, being official, it’s good excitement in the air with the guys.”
The Trailblazers have many familiar pieces returning to the program, such as quarterback Elliott Brown and wide receiver Matthew Craig. Shifflett said they’ve also acquired a lot of new faces, some from the basketball team, and everyone is ready to showcase their skills.
“We’re planning on the athleticism part helping us a little bit and providing us some depth,” Shifflett said. “For them [the new players], it’s about getting them in the football mentality and learning the plays. We have about 48 guys out here that are 10th-12th [grade]. … We have a lot of skilled guys, so it’s about finding some pieces of where everybody’s going to fit.”
Craig, a senior, said last year’s senior class showed them the way and taught them the ways of Spotswood football.
Craig said it’s essential for his senior class to carry on that legacy this season.
“They showed us how to achieve success,” Craig said. “I think this year, it’s a big deal to us. They showed us what we need to do for a lot of us to step up this year.”
Brown, a junior, is taking the field this season with a better understanding of the game after a productive year behind center in his sophomore season.
“It’s a lot different than practice [when] playing in a game,” Brown said. “The best way to learn is through playing, so I think the experience with the team really helped a lot.”
Brown won’t be the only Trailblazers seeing action at the quarterback spot, as fellow junior quarterback Camden Langridge returns from injury this season. While it’s unknown who will be the starter, Shifflett is pleased to have two capable candidates.
“We have two guys that have proven themselves with some game experience that we’re counting on,” Shifflett said. “They’ll both have their opportunities, and we’ll go with the best one.”
Brown believes the team is coming together nicely through preseason and is better than in previous years.
He said the coaches are seeing the positive energy the team is carrying, and it’s been a confidence boost for everyone.
“It’s different some seasons prior, because I think we’re really together more this year,” Brown said.
Craig and the senior class plan to set the exact high expectations the previous class set for them.
Craig said he’s enjoyed watching the new guys come in wanting to learn.
“They’re all eager to learn,” Craig said. “It’s fun to see them come out, want to get reps, jump in, [and] do whatever they need to be doing to get on the field. … If they ever need help, I’m there to tell them what they need to do [to] get better.”
With any new season comes excitement, and seeing how the team grows over the year is what Shifflett anticipates most.
Shifflett said they’ve made replacements on the offensive and defensive line, and he’s looking forward to seeing the finished product.
“I’m looking forward to just seeing how those guys grow and get better as the season progresses,” Shifflett said.
Craig has high hopes for what they can achieve, but he’s most looking forward to enjoying the ride throughout his senior season.
“I’m looking to have fun with the boys,” Craig said. “Hopefully go far and make it a longer season than last year, but the goal is to have fun and win games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.