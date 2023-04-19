PENN LAIRD — The dawn of a new era in Penn Laird.
Coming off back-to-back Valley District titles, Spotswood head Oskar Scheikl enters his 10th season on the sidelines with some new faces.
Gone are the likes of midfielder Riley Thorpe (15 goals, six assists), defender Madison Mayes (one goal), goalkeeper Dylan Gregory (two goals, one assist), and forward Katelyn Kim (four goals, one assist).
But the young talent coming up for the Trailblazers has given the program hope for this year and the seasons to come.
“I am tremendously excited to see what this younger group can do,” Scheikl said about his roster before the season. “We have no seniors on the team this year and a few key freshman additions.”
Maggie Thorpe, a junior forward with 10 goals and three assists a year ago, is back as one of the area’s best players this season for SHS.
Juniors Fiona Thompson, Nicole Syptak (10 assists, two goals), Lily Cresawn (five goals, two assists), and Gracyn Chandler (one goal, one assist) also return alongside sophomore keeper Sadie Mayhew.
Mayhew, who registered 129 saves last season, is an impressive multi-sport athlete who could shine with the departure of Gregory.
The freshmen Scheikl referenced when discussing their future include a trio of different positions as defender Allison Wimer, midfielder Anna Malone, and forward Brooke Simmers are impressive.
Overall, the Valley District looks wide open early this season.
The league has been filled with talent in recent seasons, and the Trailblazers have regularly found themselves in the hunt for a title.
But as a new era begins for Spotswood, time will only tell if that holds.
“As always, the season will be determined by how quickly the players can become a cohesive group,” Scheikl said. “We have a small roster, but there is certainly significant talent on the field.”
