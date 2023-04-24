Senior first baseman Braxten Jones had a huge night, finishing 3-for-4 with four RBIs as Spotswood bounced back from a difficult loss on Thursday with an impressive 8-2 non-district victory over Class 4 Western Albemarle at home on Friday in prep softball action.
Senior outfielder Brooke Morris, a two-sport Eastern Mennonite commit, finished 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Trailblazers, while junior Taelor Ware was solid with a 3-for-4 effort that included an RBI.
Other key contributors for Spotswood included senior infielder Aspen Jones with two hits and an RBI, while Riley Joyner, a sophomore, and freshman standout Maycee Dean each added an RBI of their own.
The Trailblazers (9-4) will return to action Tuesday with a big-time Valley District game against unbeaten Turner Ashby in Penn Laird.
