PENN LAIRD — The Spotswood football team has had a few hiccups the last two Fridays.
In Week 3, Mother Nature delayed their game against Wilson Memorial by 45 minutes. Then, this week, field conditions delayed the contest by 15 minutes.
Neither has played a factor in stopping the Trailblazers as the team picked up its third straight win with a 38-6 blowout victory over Charlottesville in non-district action in Penn Laird.
Spotswood running back Parker Constable led the way with a team-high 80 yards on the ground and a pair of rushing scores. Constable also was tops in receiving yards with three receptions for 57 yards.
With his performance in the ground game, Constable eclipsed the 500-yard rushing mark on the season.
It was another solid performance for SHS signal-caller Elliott Brown behind center as Brown tossed for 152 yards, including a touchdown and an interception. Brown was 11-for-17 passing and connected with six different players.
Defensively, Spotswood did its thing and took care of business as it forced three Charlottesville turnovers. Senior Irvine Clark and Junior Jackson Graves had interceptions for the Trailblazers, junior Rayne Dean recorded a pair of sacks, and Salvador Castro Santiago had a fumble recovery.
"Our kids came out and did what they were supposed to do," Spotswood head coach Dale Shifflett said. "We told our kids all week that if we did the fundamental things correctly, then we'll be a more organized football team. I know that their coach (Jeff Woody) is building their program in his first year and it takes some time. So we told our guys we expect to win, and our guys came out and played the way they were supposed to."
It was a rough night for first-year head coach Jeff Woody's Charlottesville football team. The Black Knights finished with just six first downs, including being held to only one during the first half.
On Spotwood's first drive of the game, the Trailblazers needed just six plays to put up three points on a Yafet Kflom 25-yard field goal. It would be the start of what was to come the rest of the way in the first quarter.
Kflom finished 1-for-2 in field goal attempts, converting all five of his extra-point attempts.
Following their field goal on the team's first drive, Spotswood, on their second round on offense, drove 47 yards on five plays into the end zone on the first of two Constable touchdown runs.
Less than three minutes later, following a Charlottesville fumble, Brown connected with Matt Craig from 4 yards out, which put Spotswood ahead 17-0.
After scoring 17 points in the first quarter, the Trailblazers missed a few opportunities to grow their lead substantially.
Spotswood extended it, eventually pushing the ball into the end zone on Constable's second touchdown run from 24 yards out.
The Trailblazers expanded their lead to 31 points halfway into the third period as Elijah Ortigosa found the end zone from 14 yards out. The lead grew to 38-0 on a Nicholas Cekad touchdown run from 3 yards out.
The win for Spotswood was its fourth straight against Charlottesville. The Trailblazers have won nine of the last 11 games against the Black Knights.
Since their season-opening loss to Rustburg, Spotswood has looked like a different team with three straight wins. The Trailblazers have picked up quality wins ahead of their Valley District matchup with new district foe William Monroe next Friday.
The Green Dragons lost to Madison County on Friday 53-22.
"For us, there is some stuff in the red zone that we have to clean up," Shifflett said. "We left some points on the scoreboard this game. It could have been way out of hand early, a lot earlier than it was. We had some mistakes in the red zone that we'll need to clean up."
