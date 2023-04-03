Sophomore midfielder Brayan Molina Arevalo put on a show, finishing with a goal and dominating possession, as Spotswood won its fourth straight with a big-time 2-1 non-district boys soccer victory over William Monroe on Friday in Penn Laird.
Daniel Romanchuk, a senior midfielder, also had a goal for the Trailblazers in the victory, while junior midfielder Ian Joya had an assist, and junior keeper James Rios finished with a trio of saves.
Spotswood (5-1) is back in action Monday for another big early-season non-district battle at Region 3C opponent Staunton.
