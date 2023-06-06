ABINGDON — In a battle that lasted over five hours, Spotswood's decorated 2023 season came to a close.
The Trailblazers couldn't find the extra push they needed at the end as they fell in a nail-biting 5-4 match to Abingdon on Monday at Emory & Henry College in the Virginia High School League Class 3 girls tennis state semifinals.
Senior Allison Hoffman took the court in a Blazers uniform for the final time Monday, winning the 10-point tiebreaker after a 7-5, 6-7 two-set match against Abingdon's No. 5 Katelyn Creasy.
Hoffman said Monday was an unexpectedly long day that required a lot of stamina, strength, and endurance. Despite the team's loss, the two-sport athlete was pleased with her singles effort.
"I think going into it, that wasn't something that I wasn't fully prepared for," Hoffman said. "I think I rose to the occasion, and even though we lost in doubles, I felt my singles match was one of the best I've ever played."
Spotswood's No. 3 Emerson Knight bested Eliza Cozart in a 7-5, 6-3 match. Knight knows they fell short but feels they still had a solid outing.
"We played our best," Knight said. "Although the outcome isn't what we exactly hoped for, I thought we all played great."
Raygan Wade fell 6-1, 6-1 to Abingdon's No. 1 Lauren Wimmer, while Ella Li was bested by Abingdon's No. 2 Grayson Woodall 6-3, 6-1. Spotswood's No. 4 Rennie Shaffer defeated Ava Rainero 7-5, 6-0, while Charlotte Jesteadt dropped a 6-1, 7-5 match to Abingdon's No. 6 Eller Buddington.
Wimmer and Woodall took down Wade and Li 6-1, 6-1 in No. 1 doubles, while Knight and Shaffer earned a 6-2, 6-2 No. 2 doubles victory over Cozart and Rainero. Hoffman and Jesteadt fell to Creasy and Buddington in No. 3 doubles.
It meant a lot to Hoffman to close out her career at Spotswood with what she felt was one of her best efforts, and she believes it speaks volumes to the work she's put in at Spotswood.
"It's been a wild ride," Hoffman said. "To close out on a great singles match, I think it just represents my experience at Spotswood as a whole. Playing my heart on the tennis court, volleyball court, or wherever I'm playing, doing my absolute best and being proud of myself — no matter the outcome — is the most important thing to me."
Hoffman said she hadn't fully committed to tennis until this year, and she's glad she did. She didn't know what to expect going into this year, and it's surreal to her to look back at what they've accomplished.
"I've been on and off with tennis for the past couple of years," Hoffman said. "Being a part of such a great, successful, driven team, it just means the world to me to go out with one last sports season for my senior year."
Knight described Hoffman as an excellent leader, and her enthusiasm and support for her teammates made her a pivotal piece to the program.
"It was such a great experience to play with her," Knight said. "She was always encouraging, and I always appreciated her support for the team."
It's a bittersweet feeling for Hoffman knowing her time with the Blazers has ended. Hoffman said she could call every girl on the team her best friend, and it's the friendships she'll cherish the moment.
Hoffman said she's looking for the positives every day brings as she turns to the next chapter of her life.
"I'm going to reflect on it later and just remember how much fun I had," Hoffman said. "I'm just trying to soak it all up before graduation and just absorb my last couple of memories of high school athletics."
It's been a year of firsts for the Spotswood program, and with all but one on their roster expected to return next year, Knight is excited to see the level they can reach next year.
Knight believes the heights they've reached this season will only add motivation to keep searching for new ones next year.
"I think we'll all be excited to work hard this summer, come back as a team next year, and see how much we've grown," Knight said.
