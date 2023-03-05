PULASKI — Spotswood head coach Chris Dodson always knew his team’s fate would ultimately come down to a game against Carroll County in the state tournament.
It’s how last season ended for the Trailblazers, with a semifinal loss in Penn Laird. It’s why Dodson wanted his team to face the defending Virginia High School League Class 3 state champions in the regular season this year, despite suffering a lopsided loss.
“Carroll County is as complete of a high school basketball team that I’ve seen at this level,” Dodson said. “We knew this year, the championship ran through them.”
In their third straight postseason meeting, the Cavaliers jumped out to a 14-point lead to open the game and never looked back en route to an 87-52 rout of Spotswood in the VHSL Class 3 girls basketball quarterfinals on Friday at Pulaski County High School.
It was the second-most points Carroll County has scored in a game this season. The Cavaliers’ lone loss came to Hebron Christian of Atlanta, Ga., who is currently 31-0.
“We talked all week about not digging yourself a hole and playing from behind,” Dodson said about the early deficit. “And that is exactly what happened.”
The Trailblazers didn’t get on the board until senior wing Zoli Khalil went for a coast-to-coast score with 4:50 remaining in the opening period and trailed by 20 at the end of the opening frame. By halftime, Carroll had extended that lead to a 47-23 advantage.
The Cavaliers got even hotter in the third quarter, hitting 13-of-17 from the floor, including a 17-0 run at one point, and opened up a massive 47-point advantage.
“They have so many weapons,” Dodson said. “When you take one or two away, more pop up. What’s made them so much better this year is that they take what is given to them.”
In her final high school game, the VCU signee Khalil finished with a game-high 31 points, with all five Carroll County starters taking turns defending her throughout.
Brooke Morris, another senior guard who will continue her career at Eastern Mennonite University next season, also finished with nine points for the Trailblazers (21-6).
“The better team won, but I would not trade this group of young ladies for any other,” Dodson said. “They really came close to reaching their full potential this season.”
