PENN LAIRD — On a warm Tuesday in Penn Laird, fourth-seeded Monticello advanced to the Region 3C boys soccer title game as they outlasted top-seeded Spotswood 4-2 in penalty kicks.
After 80 minutes of regulation, double overtime, and two golden-goal periods, the game was all tied at 1-1. During the penalty kicks, Monticello went a perfect 4-for-4, including the game-winner from senior mid-fielder Seth Winchel.
"We have been practicing [this kind of performance] since the first day of practice," Mustangs head coach Daniel Rivers said. "I couldn't be more proud of them."
The game itself was a defensive battle from start to finish. The Mustangs controlled the first half, forced the hand for the Trailblazers, and made them work at stopping the ball, which senior defender Thomas Iudica did all match long as he had several steals.
It wasn't until the 24th minute of the first half when Monticello took a 1-0 lead on senior forward Will Acgtblu's shot on goal went just past Spotswood's senior goalkeeper Aiden Grefe as his dive was a little late. Acgtiblu also made one of the team's four penalty kicks.
In the second half, with their backs against the wall, Spotswood reversed the course of the game and made Monticello work to put them away.
While Spotswood had numerous chances to tie the game, so did Monticello have several chances to put the Trailblazers away. With just under 16 minutes in the match, junior forward Manish Monger had a wide-open net as Grefe was away from the goal, but Monger's kick was wide left. The Mustangs would have taken a two-goal lead.
"Everybody knows the rule, if you don't put them away, they'll come back and tie or beat you," Rivers said. "[It was] a shame we couldn't get that one."
Following the missed goal, momentum shifted as less than five minutes later, SHS senior midfielder Daniel Romanchuk drew a penalty kick, which he put through the goal to tie the game at 1-1.
"I knew we would get one," Spotswood head coach Dan Atwell said. "We were at the backdoor the whole time knocking. We asked them to be dangerous and get in the box and try to make something happen. I was proud of how they fought back."
Despite the loss, Spotswood grabbed big defensive performances from midfielders senior Owen Albertson and junior Ian Joya as they made great defensive plays early on in the first half to prevent Monticello from getting open looks at the goal. Meanwhile, in the nets, Grefe finished the game with 11 saves.
"I felt at times we really dominated," Atwell said. "We had them on their heels and had multiple chances to put them away. Sometimes it just doesn't go your way."
The loss ended the Trailblazers' season as the team finished with an overall 13-5 record.
"The seniors have been a lot of fun to coach," Atwell said. "There are a lot of hard workers and a lot of leadership on the team. They definitely left a legacy this year and established a culture that will be passed down to the next guys."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.