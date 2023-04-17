The pain that filled Taelor Ware’s face was hard to forget.
Spotswood’s standout two-way softball player tossed one of the best games of her high school career last year in the Region 3C semifinals, giving the fourth-seeded Trailblazers a lead going into the final inning and a shot at dethroning top-seeded Fort Defiance a year ago.
But when Lilian Berry, the 2022 Daily News-Record Softball Player of the Year and a current Penn State freshman, stepped up to the plate in that final frame, her walk-off homer broke the hearts of SHS players.
The Trailblazers are under a new head coach in Scott Mongold this season, but most of that heartbroken roster is still intact.
And last week proved this team is a bit different this time around.
Charley Bentley, who shined last year as a freshman, hit a walk-off home run of her own last week, giving Spotswood the walk-off win at Fort Defiance this time — a victory filled with sweet revenge for SHS.
And then, one night later, she followed that up by going 3-for-4 with a grand slam and five RBIs as the Trailblazers beat Harrisonburg 10-1.
Bentley, Ware, and the rest of the Spotswood roster are talented.
Brooke Morris, a senior outfielder committed to Eastern Mennonite, has been hitting the ball well to start the year, Ware continues to shine as one of the area’s best players, and senior shortstop CiCi Rodriguez has developed a sound all-around game throughout her career.
Seniors Aspen and Jones bring pop — and leadership — to the Trailblazers, while Alice Pinciroli adds some outfield depth.
Caydence Wright and Sabrina Winchester are a pair of junior outfielders improving, while sophomores Addyson Moats and Riley Joyner are contributing now and have big-time futures.
Once you add in freshmen Maycee Dean and Ally Howard, it’s easy to see why those around Penn Laird are excited about this program.
With back-to-back wins under its belt, Spotswood is turning a page.
There is a rematch with Fort Defiance on the horizon, and the Valley District certainly looks more challenging than usual this season.
But as they showed last week, these Trailblazers are built differently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.