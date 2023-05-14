BRIDGEWATER — In a battle of two heavy-hitting Rockingham County squads, Spotswood prevailed.
The end result was a second consecutive Valley District regular-season title in Penn Laird.
The Trailblazers mounted five runs in the second inning and kept the momentum going throughout to propel themselves to a 12-8 baseball victory over rival Turner Ashby at Ray Heatwole Field in Bridgewater.
Spotswood’s shortstop Camden Blank, right fielder Hezekiah Cross, and second baseman Brady Hoover all contributed RBIs in the second. Blank led the Blazers with three hits and three RBIs in the game.
Cross also produced huge stats with three hits and two RBIs, while catcher Jackson Baugher notched two RBIs of his own.
TA shortstop Grayson Smith led the Knights with a hit and two RBIs, while second baseman Bryce Carter put up two hits.
Ben Moyer had another strong outing on the mound for Spotswood, tossing 3.1 innings and striking out five. Matthew Craig, Benjamin Yancey, and Hoover all saw mound time following Moyer’s stint. TA pitcher Tyler Hill took the loss after throwing five innings with three strikeouts. Caden Swartley threw two innings of relief.
The Knights (13-7, 4-4 Valley) turn their attention to postseason play, while the Blazers (13-6, 7-1 Valley) close out their regular season Monday against Wilson Memorial.
