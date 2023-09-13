Vision, Physicality Key To Constable's Success

PENN LAIRD — After suffering a broken leg as part of a motocross injury during his sophomore year, the path back to the field wasn’t particularly easy for Parker Constable.
After rehab and approval from the doctors to return, a mental block remained in place.
“It definitely was [hard] at first,” Constable said. “There was a lot to think about.”
Slowly, the Spotswood standout got more comfortable, starting last season in the secondary on defense and finishing with 72 tackles, an interception, and two fumbles recovered.
But Constable’s passion for the gridiron was developed in the backfield.
And as he watched All-Valley District performer James Stowe experience so much success in the balanced SHS offensive system a year ago, Constable knew he wanted to get a chance to touch the ball again.
“Ever since I was little, back in [little league] and stuff, I’ve always run the ball,” Constable said. “It’s probably been my main position my entire life. I had the most fun with it, for sure. I knew there were some guys in front of me running the ball and stuff, so I just kept working until I got my chance and now I’m starting to run behind my blockers.”
Coming into the season, Spotswood head coach Dale Shifflett admitted he didn’t know that Constable would become such a force offensively, noting the team had several discussions about using multiple players out of the backfield and seeing who would rise to the top.
It didn’t take long for the 5-foot-11, 160-pound hard-nosed senior to do just that.
“We didn’t know if it’d be like a committee approach or if we’d have two or three guys carrying the ball or if somebody would actually take it over,” said Shifflett, now in his eighth season coaching the Trailblazers. “We told them at first that we’d start by committee, and whoever had the hot hand, we were going to ride. Parker kind of took off with it, and he’s been the one we’ve been riding. He’s done a great job running the football.”
Under Shifflett, there has always been a balance in the offense, but running backs have managed to fare well with Stowe and former star Ethan Barnhart among those having big seasons in the head coach's system.
Now, Constable has an opportunity to do the same as one of the best backs in the area.
“It’s definitely pretty cool because I’ve watched a lot of [former SHS players] growing up and being on the team,” Constable said. “I watched the moves they made and the success they had. I just kept working, and I’m going to keep working so I can be like them.”
What makes Constable unique is the combination of skills that he carries in his arsenal.
The hard-hitting, physical style he runs with comes from the tenacity he learned as a defensive back a year ago, but the vision on the field is a natural instinct he can’t explain.
“I feel like I’ve always been told I have pretty good vision, but I’ve also run the ball pretty physically,” Constable said. “I like to lower my shoulder a lot, but if I have to, I’ll make a cut and get right to the hole and stuff like that."
Through three games, Constable has 71 carries for 441 yards and six total touchdowns.
That not only leads the Spotswood backfield, but also the entire Shenandoah Valley.
“He’s really patient, and he sets up his blocks well,” Shifflett said. “If you watch some of the film stuff, he does a great job of keeping that hand on our backside guard who is pulling. He’ll keep his hand on them and kind of rides them through the hole and makes his cut.”
The Trailblazers still play with a balance, with quarterback Elliott Brown completing 30-of-47 passes for 444 yards and five touchdowns, but the run game is pivotal to the team’s growth.
Traditionally, when Spotswood has had success — which it has done often since Shifflett took over back in 2016 — the running game has been among the best in the area.
“I’d say Parker is able to be such a playmaker because of his hard-running style,” Brown said. “It takes five people to drag him down because of how hard he runs.”
Members of the SHS coaching staff joked that sometimes Constable embraces contact so much, he can unintentionally miss an open hole in order to get an extra lick on a defender.
But for the most part, Constable’s unique combination of vision and physicality has made him a force early on this season for the Trailblazers and he’s emerged as the team's top back.
“He’s a football player,” Shifflett said. “He worked extremely hard, and he’s a hard-nosed, tough kid. He’s one of those kids I reference when I talk about throwback kids. He’s that, too, for us. He likes to hit, likes contact. He’d rather run into people sometimes because that’s just the type of kid he is. He’s done a phenomenal job this season running the ball.”
The injury during his sophomore season naturally took a mental toll on Constable, who admitted he wore a pad on his leg at first to ease the thought of taking big hits.
But now, as a senior, those fears — and the pad — are gone and Constable plays with an intrepid attitude.
And it’s resulted in him emerging as one of the best players in the area early on this season.
“He’s done a great job for us,” Shifflett said. “Being in the program really helps, and it shows our other guys to stick with it, especially with our running back. It shows them that if you stay and put in your time, it’ll eventually pay off for you. He’s deserved it all.”
