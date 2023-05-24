LYNCHBURG — Raygan Wade and Ella Li cemented their names in the Spotswood record books.
Wade, a junior, claimed the Region 3C tennis singles championship with a 6-3, 4-6, 10-6 over Monticello’s No. 1 singles player, while Wade and Li, a sophomore, soundly defeated Monticello 6-0, 6-0 to become regional doubles champions Tuesday at Heritage High School in Lynchburg.
Both achievements are a first for the Spotswood program. Wade is the first Blazer to capture the singles title, and Wade and Li are the first SHSdoubles team — boys or girls — to become champions.
“I think it’s an honor to be the first,” Wade said. “That’s really cool and a great way to represent Spotswood.”
Li attested to the honor that it is to bring the first regional title back to Penn Laird, but to beat a quality team such as Monticello makes it all the more meaningful.
“Being able to beat them was great,” Li said.
Wade and Li focused on patience by waiting for the right time to hit their shots, and they both felt it was the key to victory Tuesday.
“We got ahead as early as we could,” Li said. “As soon as we started the second set, we told each other that we couldn’t let up [and] we’ve got to keep going.”
Wade has alluded to Spotswood’s tennis legacy in the past and said it’s an honor to have her name stand alone as the first-ever singles regional champ.
“It’s really cool and I love representing Spotswood in that way,” Wade said.
Li noted that she and Wade didn’t start playing as doubles until later in the year, so to see what they’ve accomplished quickly is a bit surreal.
“It’s cool that we started later in the season and then won regionals,” Li said.
Wade and Li have already carved out a historic run for Spotswood tennis, but they don’t want to stop there as the state tournament nears.
“We just need to stay hungry and just keep wanting to win,” Wade said. “We want to be playing our best tennis by the end of the season, so that’s just our goal.”
It’s been a fun journey for the Spotswood duo this postseason, but Li knows what lies ahead and what it will take to keep adding to their unprecedented run.
“It’s been really cool, but I think we know that all the teams at states are going to be really, really good,” Li said. “We’re going to have to work our hardest.”
