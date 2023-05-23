PENN LAIRD — When Scott Mongold first looked at his new team throughout the preseason, one thing immediately stood out: the unique dynamic they would feature on the pitching staff.
Mongold has coached area softball for quite some time, but this is his first year at Spotswood.
As the fourth-seeded Trailblazers prepare for the upcoming Region 3C quarterfinals on Friday at home against fifth-seeded Rustburg, their first-year head is confident in them because of their 1-2 punch in the circle.
"It’s really nice,” Mongold said about his two pitching options this season. “With both girls in every game, I feel like we’ve been in it. You know, we’ve not hit at times but our defense has been pretty solid. Any time you can throw two girls out there that are college-level pitchers, it’s great.”
CiCi Rodriguez, a senior, and Taelor Ware, a junior, are names many on the area softball scene are familiar with after building up lengthy resumes over the past few seasons at the varsity level.
And while both players shine at other respective positions — Rodriguez is a lockdown shortstop, and Ware has the versatility to move around the infield — their pitching dynamic has made the biggest difference.
“I just do my part where I am on the field,” Rodriguez said. “Whether playing at shortstop or stepping in to pitch, I just like to be able to do whatever I can for my team so we can step up our game.”
Ware has been a starting pitcher for Spotswood since her freshman season, and when she’s on her ‘A’ game, she has looked the part of one of the best young pitchers in the entire Shenandoah Valley.
But like any player at that level, there are games where Ware admitted she doesn’t have her best stuff. As a result, she leans on the senior Rodriguez to step in and fill that void when necessary.
“It’s really nice to have CiCi,” Ware said about her teammate of three years. “If I’m struggling in a game, I can really trust her to come in and bounce back for me. She can go in and have my back and I can go in and focus on my hitting and on shortstop. It’s really good to have her each night.”
Ware joked that her favorite position “depends on the day,” saying it’s rare for her hitting and pitching to be on simultaneously. That’s where the selflessness of Rodriguez often comes into play.
“We both have each other’s back through it all,” Rodriguez said. “When I’m not there, she’s always there. And if she’s not there, I’m likely going to be there. Just being able to have each other’s back is key. We are both kind of the game, but got a little bit of differences and we both balance it out.”
And it isn’t just each other’s back that Ware and Rodriguez have this season, with both players being considered among the top leaders for a team that has sustained success throughout the year.
“CiCi always makes me feel included,” SHS freshman outfielder Maycee Dean said. “Even though I’m the little freshman, I know I can always confide in her to help me out and do things the right way.”
After mostly leading by example with her work ethic and focus in her first two seasons on the varsity level, Ware’s responsibility as a role model for her teammates increased immensely this season.
"Last year, I was kind of a quiet leader,” Ware said. “I led on the field,, but our seniors had that off the field. This year, I really had to step up. I had to give girls rides home, did stuff off the field that I didn’t do a year ago. I had to do a lot more, but I like it. It’s something I embrace.”
The way that Ware and Rodriguez back each other up is something their teammates notice.
Spend one evening at a practice in Penn Laird, and the camaraderie between the Spotswood players and coaches is evident, and a big reason for that is the support they all show each other regularly.
Sophomore catcher Charley Bentley said the veteran duo of Ware and Rodriguez set the tone.
"They’re really great for each other,” Bentley said. “If one of them starts the game and gets into trouble, the other comes in and shuts them down. It’s really important to have each other’s backs in that situation, especially for them and their teammates. That helps on and off the field.”
Mongold recognized early on that he had a unique dynamic with two high-quality pitchers.
And although, collectively, the Trailblazers have battled some consistency issues at times this year, the first-year head coach enters the playoffs with a renewed sense that his team can make some noise.
And the biggest reason why is the pair of veteran leaders residing on the Spotswood pitching staff.
"I’m just trying to stay focused and work hard because I know we want to keep winning,” Rodriguez said. “So we just work hard as a team, put in a lot of work at practices and hope it pays off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.