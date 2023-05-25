PENN LAIRD — One look at the Spotswood roster and one can’t help but think of the potential.
But those around Penn Laird have essentially banned that word, and it’s paid off this season.
“I feel we are in a good place as a team,” Trailblazers senior ace and Samford signee Ben Moyer told the Daily News-Record earlier this week. “There is good team chemistry and we have played great team baseball in the past games. This team has a lot of fight and we aren't done yet.”
As fifth-seeded Spotswood gets set to take on fourth-seeded Broadway in the Region 3C baseball quarterfinals, it’s a rematch of the Valley District’s top-two teams from the regular season.
The two teams split their two original meetings, but the Trailblazers won the Valley Showcase Game.
Despite that, Spotswood hits the road with one of the younger rosters in the Shenandoah Valley.
“Our key to staying consistent in the postseason is keeping the same focus we have had all year,” Spotswood sophomore Brady Hoover said. “We don’t need to change how we do things just because the games now have a bigger title. If everyone contributes and plays their role, we will be just fine.”
There are only four seniors on the SHS roster — Moyer, Heze Cross, Trevor Shifflett and Johnny Potter.
That quartet has received an abundance of praise this season for the leadership provided and under the guidance of Davis, the Trailblazers haven’t lost a step en route to a second straight district title.
“The younger players on the team have bought into the program, meaning they understand what the team needs and are willing to do what the team needs to succeed,” said Moyer, the Valley District Player of the Year. “We have had many players on the team step up and lead this season.”
Spotswood lost quite a bit from last year’s team that finished as the Region 3C runner-up and reached the Virginia High School League Class 3 state quarterfinals, leaving many expecting a rebuild.
Instead, the Trailblazers fought through early growing pains and are now a regional contender again.
“The terms I would use to describe the underclassmen on this year's team are: buy-in, sacrifice, together, and hard work,” Davis said. “Each and every underclassman has been asked to step into a role filled by an experienced senior last year. These young men have trusted the process through some extremely adverse times all throughout the season. I honestly could not be more proud.”
Facing the Gobblers for a fourth time, there’s certainly challenges that will arise for Spotswood.
But much like they have all year, the Trailblazers are approaching it with maturity beyond their years.
“Our team is in a good place right now,” Spotswood freshman shortstop Camden Blank said. “We are coming off some big wins. Everyone has bought into what we are trying to do, and we have come together as a team. We are confident right now, which will benefit us going into the game on Friday.”
Davis surely knows how special his team is and the amount of young talent he’ll have in the future.
But don’t throw the word potential around the Spotswood program when Davis is around.
That word isn’t said by the Trailblazers because as the results have shown, they want to win now.
“Friday is the first game of a new season for us,” Davis said. “Even though we had an amazing regular season, which we can take away a lot of feedback from, it is essential for us to hold on to those regular-season experiences while, at the same time, refocusing on the right now. It is our job as coaches to get our team refocused on getting better every day in practice leading up to the only game that matters — and that's game No. 1 at Broadway on Friday. Our focus and preparation this week will greatly indicate what kind of team we can expect Friday.”
