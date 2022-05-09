For years, Gabby Atwell has been terrorizing opponents on the volleyball court.
From her thunderous kills in the Spotswood High School gym to her innate ability to scoop up digs in the biggest moments, the 5-foot-10 outside hitter/middle hitter for the Trailblazers has been one of the top talents in the Shenandoah Valley throughout her four-year tenure in Penn Laird.
Now, folks around the area won’t have to travel far to see Atwell compete when she takes her game to the next level after she signed to continue her volleyball career at nearby Bridgewater College in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
For Atwell, the decision puts a cap on a career that’s one of the best in recent memory for Spotswood and is decorated with team and individual success.
This past season, Atwell finished with 181 kills, 232 digs and 24 aces. Those impressive numbers came despite going through a difficult season in which she played just 67 total sets throughout the year due to an injury midway through the schedule.
Despite all of that, she was still honored by the league she played in as the coaches recognized her as Valley District co-player of the year alongside Rockbridge County’s Alenna Williamson.
Atwell was also a first-team All-Region 3C selection at the end of the season.
“I have worked towards being a college athlete for a really long time,” Atwell said. “All of my hard work, long hours on the court, being in the gym three or four times a week — all of it has been the basis and foundation for my college career.”
Over the years, Atwell has played on a variety of different high-level travel volleyball clubs, has worked extensively with Mike Martin at Next Level Athletic Development to build strength and quickness and has developed one of the more versatile games in the area as an all-around threat on the court.
While there were several schools that showed interest in the Spotswood product, she admitted that the Eagles emerged as a surprising fit late in the recruiting process.
“Bridgewater was not my first pick from the start,” Atwell said. “But as I visited other schools, I realized there wasn’t a better place than Bridgewater.”
Erin Harris will enter her 12th season as the Bridgewater women’s volleyball coach in 2022 after finishing 14-13 overall and 8-4 in the ODAC this past season.
A majority of that roster should return with only two seniors graduating from the team, but Atwell will be the first city/county product to join the Eagles roster. She'll also have a chance to contribute immediately.
Strasburg alum Lauren Nofsinger is the only current player on the BC roster from the Shenandoah Valley and spent her club days playing with the Blue Ridge Volleyball Association.
For Atwell, playing so close to home and achieving a dream she’s set out to do from the start is something that she said holds a lot of meaning to her personally.
Area volleyball fans have watched the Spotswood senior impress for years now.
And the good news for them is they won’t have to go far to see her continue to do so for the next four.
“To play a sport I love at the next level means so much to me,” Atwell said. “Ever since I was little, I knew I wanted to play in college. It was just believing in myself and working hard to achieve that goal.”
