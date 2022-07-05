In a time of tragedy, Andrew Baugher saw a community come together.
On Feb. 1, Bridgewater College campus safety officer Vashon "J.J." Jefferson and campus police officer John Painter were both shot and killed on campus.
The tragedy shook the tight-knit BC community to its core, bringing together students, teachers, coaches, alumni and more in a way they had never been.
For Baugher, whose dad, Wes, is an investigator at the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office and worked with Painter for 17 years in the town of Grottoes, the shooting brought a sense of sadness to him and his family but ultimately brought comfort.
"When the shooting happened, I knew that Bridgewater was the school I wanted to go to," Baugher said. "With John sacrificing his life for the students and families at BC, it just shows how much everyone cares for each other at Bridgewater. John was another reason for me to attend Bridgewater and he is an inspiration to me."
Baugher will head to BC this fall as a rare dual-sport athlete with plans to join the men's golf and baseball teams after a remarkable senior campaign in both sports this past year at Spotswood.
On the course, he helped guide the Trailblazers to a record-breaking year as a program and put together one of ita best seasons as a team in program history.
And on the diamond, he was a first-team All-Valley District and All-Region 3C selection with versatility as a pitcher and infielder for Spotswood this spring.
"It’s been a dream of mine to play at the college level ever since I was in middle school, once I realized that there is a chance that I could go to the next level," Baugher said. "It means a lot to me being able to play as it had been a dream for a long time."
Baugher was consistent and improved slowly in his golf game throughout his four-year career in Penn Laird, but broke onto the scene with baseball in 2021.
After his sophomore campaign was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, Baugher's varsity debut was a complete-game effort in an upset of Valley District champion Broadway to open 2021.
"My favorite memory is a great senior season run going on with my best friends since I was 7," Baugher said while reflecting on his prep career. "The legacy I want to leave behind is someone who was willing to work hard, a great teammate and someone who would be willing to do whatever it takes for their team to win."
Despite never having the fastest stuff on the mound, serving as the top golfer on the scorecard or having any sort of flash that so many athletes desire, Baugher simply got the job done in an old-school way for the Trailblazers in both sports.
Now, he'll get a chance to do the same for the next four years with the Eagles.
"Committing is a great feeling, knowing that the long nights and early mornings finally paid off," Baugher said. "All the work was seen in someone else’s eyes."
Baugher said he chose BC because of the culture around the school and the community that so quickly came together after the tragedy of Feb. 1.
As he prepares to continue his dream of playing both golf and baseball in college, he said the memory of Painter, who had previously talked to him about his decision to attend Bridgewater, will motivate him on the field, and off it, the next four years.
"I'm looking forward to playing the game I love," Baugher said. "I'm looking forward to trying to win a championship at the next level and being a part of another great program."
