Academics have always been a priority for Madison Cooley.
While the recent Spotswood graduate built a reputation for her steady improvement and growth on the tennis court throughout her four years at the school, her performance in the classroom was equally impressive.
Now, Cooley will get the best of both worlds as she said she's found the perfect fit — academically and athletically — in Shenandoah University, where she'll attend this fall and become a member of the women's tennis team.
"The campus was pretty and after being able to meet some of the professors and students there, as well as some of the girls I'd be playing tennis with, I felt like it was the perfect fit," Cooley said. "It stood out to me that the professors truly want to see you succeed and the coaching environment is the same way."
The soft-spoken leader for the Trailblazers wasn't overpowering on the court and didn't always have it easy with some big-time matches over the eyars, but steadily worked her way to the top.
This past season, she served as Spotswood's No. 2 player alongside Meg Dunaway, who is considered one of the best players in program history.
"Ever since I was a freshman and became interested in tennis, I thought about the possibility of playing in college," Cooley said. "I went back and forth as to whether or not it was manageable and ultimately decided on [Division III], where academics are valued just as much as sports. It means so much to be able to have realized my dream of playing tennis at the collegiate level."
Cooley leaves Penn Laird with a quite the resume from her time on the court.
She was a two-time Valley District team champion, won back-to-back district doubles titles with Dunaway and was the team's No. 2 player the past two seasons. She was part of a region finalist team all three seasons she played, missing out on taking the court during the 2020 season due to COVID.
"One of my favorite memories we have as a team this year is the night we won districts," Cooley said. "It was nice to see how all of our hard work during practice and pushing each other to be our best had paid off. I am proud of the legacy I'll be able to leave behind at Spotswood. I feel like being a part of a team has made me a better person and I try to reflect that on the court as well as off it."
The game of tennis has brought plenty of joy to Cooley's life during her career, but it hasn't engulfed her as sports so often can at the high school level.
The former Trailblazers always stayed focused on her long-term goals, her success in the classroom and what she envisioned for the future.
And now, as she heads off to Winchester to continue playing at the next level, she said she feels fortunate to continue experiencing success with it all.
"Achieving my dream of playing at the collegiate level certainly makes all of the hard work worth it," Cooley said. "I viewed my years of playing tennis in high school as preparation for college and I feel like that added even more motivation. I'm looking forward to meeting others who enjoy tennis as much as I do."
