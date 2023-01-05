Spotswood's Dean Has Unique Skill Set For Size

PENN LAIRD — It started off with folks noticing how he blew his bangs out of his face before heading down the court last season.
But quickly, coaches and fans around the area became quite familiar with Rayne Dean.
“The transition from football to basketball is significant and last year after Christmas, he settled in and played high-level basketball for us,” Spotswood head coach Chad Edwards said. “He’s off to a good start, but I like to think he’ll be even better after Christmas.”
Dean, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound weapon in football and legitimate Division I prospect, brings quite a bit to the court for the Trailblazers as well, especially in his second varsity season.
During his freshman debut a year ago, Dean was playing his best basketball late in the year.
Alongside standout former guard Carmelo Pacheco, who was then a senior, Dean still managed to earn first-team All-Valley District honors and proved he’s more than just a big body.
“Rayne is a difference-making athlete on the football field and on the basketball court,” Edwards said. “For us, he is our biggest, strongest player. I think he takes pride in not being pigeonholed as a football player playing basketball or a beat-and-bang guy inside the paint. He’s invested a lot of time this offseason on developing his skills. As much as he’s worked on his offense, I’ve seen growth in defense, too. He’s added perimeter play on both sides of the ball and he’s definitely an ‘X’ factor for us. The future is very bright for him.”
Now a sophomore, Dean’s role has increased and he’s now one of the area’s top talents.
The area hasn’t seen a skilled big man like Dean since former Turner Ashby offensive and defensive lineman Carl McIntyre shined in multiple sports back in the early 2000s.
And much like McIntyre, there’s no doubt Dean is more than just a football player.
“I just like to help the team,” Dean said. “Whatever I can to help us win, that’s huge.”
Dean and Camryn Pacheco, the younger brother of Carmelo, were freshmen on varsity a year ago and earned starting spots quickly despite having no experience at that level.
Now, that duo may be the area’s best and has Spotswood out to an impressive 10-1 start.
“There was a ton of offseason work,” Dean said. “That definitely has come in huge this season. I think I’ve grown a lot as an all-around player, and I can still go down low but now I am expanding out and shooting a little bit. I think that’s been helpful for the team a lot.”
Dean has a haircut now, so he’s not seen giving a quick blow of his bangs before each play.
But another thing that’s changed is how quickly he’s stepping up for the Trailblazers.
“It’s definitely hard,” Dean said of shifting from football shape to basketball. “I think I’ve lost 15 pounds since the start of basketball, so it’s definitely tough with the conditioning level. There’s more of a break between plays with football, but I love it. It’s a lot of fun.”
The big frame that Dean carries makes is physically imposing on opponents and it’s part of the reason the well-spoken sophomore has legitimate college potential in both sports.
But there’s no doubt Dean provides more than that for the Spotswood boys basketball team.
And that has certainly been evident through the first half of the regular season.
“He has such a wide skill set,” Trailblazers junior guard Jackson Li said. He can shoot, he can dribble, he does everything. He plays a huge role for us.”
