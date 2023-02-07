Spotswood's Doss Grew From First-Year Experience

PENN LAIRD — An old motto says one of the most valuable ways to learn is through personal experience.
And that’s certainly the case for Madison Doss this year.
“It’s definitely the experience,” the Spotswood sophomore said when comparing the differences between her debut season as a freshman a year ago and now. “I’ve played basketball for a long time. Knowing the game and knowing the players you’re playing with and playing against, especially stuff you pick up, it’s so valuable. I try to listen and take in everything and that’s helped a lot this year.”
That is undoubtedly what spectators can see changing in Doss’ game this year, too, as she’s filled up the stat sheet.
A year ago, the soft-spoken freshman spoke about the unique opportunity to start as a freshman on the varsity level and how it was something she aspired to do.
But with that chance came some first-year growing pains, and she admitted her eyes were wide open at times.
“It feels more normal,” the 5-foot-6 versatile athlete said. “It all just comes with the experience and stuff, though.”
Throughout the spring, Doss dominated the outdoor track and field scene, emerging as one of the best female athletes in the city/county and the entire state.
That success in another sport may or may not have provided Doss some more confidence, but whatever the case may be, her growth into an all-around point guard has been evident.
“She’s definitely improved on her ball handling, and running the offense,” Trailblazers senior guard Brooke Morris said about Doss. “She’s getting a lot of assists, and she just always makes smart decisions with the ball.”
Doss is shooting 38 percent from the field this year but has been close to triple-double numbers in some games.
She is averaging 4.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 3.1 steals per game while running the show for a team with goals of winning another state championship.
“She does a lot for us, especially when the other team is pressuring us,” SHS freshman guard Alana Fisher said. “She gets us in our sets and helps us get to our spots. She pushes the court so well, and just does a lot for us.”
Doss spent her childhood in the Spotswood gym, watching players like Stephanie Ouderkirk, now a forward at James Madison, and MacKenzie Freeze, a point guard for Frostburg State, excel and lead the program to success.
Like Freeze, Doss impacts the game in multiple ways for a team aiming to do the same.
And what taught her how to do so was simply experience.
“I definitely do [take pride in it], especially at the point guard position,” Doss said. “You have to be able to run the plays, get people the ball where they want it. Being able to step up into that position means a lot to me.”
