PENN LAIRD — As the reality of her decision started to sink in, former Spotswood coach Brooke Hensley admitted she struggled with the idea of not coaching some of her up-and-coming players in the program again.
But as soon as she started to express her disappointment, her former coach, Eastern Mennonite veteran skipper J.D. McCurdy, lifted her up.
"He told me, 'Now, you can just recruit them to play for us," Hensley said.
After four years as the head softball coach at her high school alma mater with the Trailblazers, Hensley is returning home to EMU, where she was a standout player from 2011-2014, as a full-time assistant coach on McCurdy's staff.
“It definitely was a hard decision to make," Hensley said. "I’ve gotten to know and like all the kids, built a lot of relationships at Spotswood. Of course, I went there. Over the past four years, there’s been so many relationships with the kids and coaches and staff. Spotswood is definitely my home. It was hard to leave that. That was the biggest challenge — saying to the kids that I wouldn’t be coming back next year."
Hensley graduated from SHS in 2010 and helped lead the Trailblazers to the Virginia High School League Group AA quarterfinals — their first state tournament appearance since 1996 — in 2008.
She went on to play softball at EMU for four years. She started all four years at shortstop and was a four-time All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honoree during her time there and graduated from Eastern Mennonite in 2014 with program records for career hits (186), singles (129) and assists (367).
In August of 2018, Hensley was tabbed as the new head coach for the Trailblazers, replacing Missy Hand, who had led a strong turnaround.
“Brooke did a great job keeping the Spotswood softball program competitive in her four years as head coach," Trailblazers athletic director Tim Leach said. "She was a joy to be around. She always brought an attitude of positivity to any situation she was in."
Under Hensley, the Trailblazers compiled a 44-20 record, earning the title of Valley District co-champions in 2021 and finishing one win shy of the VHSL Class 3 state tournament this past year.
“I was super proud of the kids," Hensley said. "We had kids that hadn’t played before. We had to start from scratch with some kids and to see them develop and grow throughout the season was amazing. I was just very, very proud that the kids didn’t give up. Some kids worked every single day of the week, put time in on their own. Just seeing the determination they had and the growth, it made me really proud.”
Leach said although the school will miss Hensley, the administration is excited the former Royal gets an opportunity to coach at the next level.
The job has already been posted and Leach said he hopes to have someone hired by the fall to have open fields and allow time for the new coach to establish and build relationships with the players.
"We've been blessed with some great softball coaches at Spotswood High School and we are looking for someone who can build upon the progress we have made the last 10 years while putting their own personal mark on it," Leach said. "We would like to have someone that would be willing to be involved with youth softball in our area so we can reach our future Blazers before they come to us. We've had some great teams in the past, but we need to focus on getting our numbers up. We have struggled for a few years with numbers in our softball program. I'd like to see the new coach reach out to current students at Spotswood as well about playing in the spring for us."
There are plenty of key pieces returning for a team that was one pitch away from reaching the state tournament last year, highlighted by standout junior Taelor Ware and sophomore Charley Bentley.
"We have some fantastic players returning to our program and the future looks bright," Leach said. "We just need to focus on getting some more participation at each grade level. We have a very supportive community, an outstanding facility, great core group of returning players. I believe this is an appealing job that should garner some interest."
For Hensley, her focus now turns to Eastern Mennonite, where she'll not only have familiarity from her own time as a player under McCurdy but also as a high school coach with several current Royals.
Kaitlyn Fletcher and Emerson Adkins are a pair of 2021 Spotswood graduates that made significant contributions in their freshman year with EMU last spring and now will reunite with Hensley.
“When Coach Brooke first came to Spotswood, myself as well as others began to see improvements," Fletcher said. "She helped the program in many ways in a short period of time. Not only is she a great coach, but she is a big role model for me. She encouraged me to follow my dreams and reach goals I didn't think I could. I am so excited to have her as my coach again and can't wait to see her impacts at EMU."
Not only are Fletcher and Adkins key pieces for the Royals, but so are several other big-time names from the local high school scene that Hensley coached against over the past few seasons during her time at Spotswood.
When she announced that she had accepted a position as the assistant coach, she said Adkins and Fletcher were among the first to text her.
“I am super excited that Brooke is coming to EMU," Adkins said. "I've enjoyed her coaching during my time in high school. The best part is that having someone who has already been through college and played softball is going to be really helpful during the season. I can't wait to get started and am excited for Brooke's coaching career to progress.”
Hensley called the EMU coaching opportunity "a different challenge" and said that coaching alongside McCurdy will be beneficial for her career.
She previously spent time as a volunteer assistant on his staff from 2015-2018 and McCurdy, the winningest coach in program history for the Royals, told Hensley "he's not going to do this forever."
"I’m looking forward to some opportunities," Hensley said when asked about the potential of one day becoming the EMU head coach. "We’ll see if and when that happens. We’re taking it day by day.”
For Hensley, who has tight connections at Spotswood and Eastern Mennonite, leaving the players was the hardest part of the switch.
But now that she's had time to refocus and reevaluate her career path in the coaching moving forward, she's hopeful she may see some again.
"A lot of local talent ends up there," Hensley said. "I may still get an opportunity to coach these kids down the road. ... They’re excited I’m coming and I think just having a little bit of change is good for everybody.”
