PENN LAIRD — Hailey Jones grew as a sophomore, seeing time as a first-year varsity player and showing promise throughout the season.
Not physically, but the 5-foot-7 guard saw how much was falling on the shoulders of Spotswood standout Zoli Khalil, then a junior who is now a senior and signed to play at VCU, and realized she had to step up.
“My role has been a leader this season,” said Jones, now a junior for the Trailblazers. “I’ve shown this role by my work in the offseason and every day at practice, not only through my actions but vocally being a leader as well by encouraging and building up my teammates. I also am more of a defensive player, and I take pride in that role. I’m always wanting to defend the opposing team’s best player because I know I can.”
That’s perhaps where Jones’ importance comes into play most for Spotswood — on the defensive end — as she thrives as an on-the-ball defender.
But she’s also developed other parts of her game, such as scoring in the paint, hitting outside jumpers, and serving as a team leader.
“Hailey is the no-stats all-star,” SHS head coach Chris Dodson said. “She won’t dazzle you with moves and crazy shots and you may not remember what she did until you watch the film. But then, you see the 50-50 ball she got or created by getting a hand on it. Her awareness of the scouting report, stopping the other team’s best player, and knowing the offense. She does it all.”
Dodson said he wouldn’t mind if Jones were a bit more selfish on the court, noting she has a solid mid-range game and can step up as needed.
But he also praised her for her ability to contribute in various ways, depending on what the team needs that night and which opponent they face.
“We need her consistently to give us that extra little push,” Dodson said.
After carrying the team on her back last postseason at times, Khalil has felt the weight come off her shoulders a bit this season with a supporting cast.
One of those pieces, undoubtedly, is the junior guard Jones, who has emerged as a regular starter and one of the area’s best defensive weapons.
“Hailey provides the team with great energy and effort,” Khalil said. “She’s rebounding well, giving us extra possessions. She helps lead daily.”
Jones said she’s enjoyed playing a more significant role this season and noted that other teammates have also stepped up and contributed to the success.
She has found a certain belief in herself as the team moves forward.
“It goes along with confidence as well,” Jones said. “Being a confident player is something that will not only benefit me but the team as well.”
Since stepping foot into the Spotswood program, Jones has improved.
Each year, the coaching staff has helped elevate her game a bit further, and she credited them for helping her be the best player she can be.
And after watching Khalil struggle to do it alone a year ago, Jones knew she wanted to do something to help her teammate out when this season started.
Now, there’s no doubt the junior guard is doing just that.
“Stepping up into a bigger role this season has made me realize to be a bigger player you don’t need to score all the points,” Jones said. “You need to get rebounds, go for loose balls, get extra possessions and play defense. ... I’m excited to see how we finish this thing out.”
