PENN LAIRD — In front of many of the folks who believed in her most, Zoli Khalil made it official.
The highly-recruited 6-foot-1 guard from Spotswood announced her commitment to Virginia Commonwealth on Wednesday in front of a nice-sized crowd in the same school where she's now made a name for herself.
Khalil had just announced her top three last month, but opted to make her decision final after a couple of visits over the past few weeks. From the start, she said she felt at home with the VCU staff.
"It feels great, like a pressure lifted off you," Khalil said. "It feels good to have it done. It's an amazing place. The facilities are great. I just loved it."
Since coming up to the varsity as a freshman, Khalil has played a key role for the Trailblazers program.
But last year, her game went to a new level as she averaged 26.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.2 steals and two blocks per game as the go-to player for a team that exceeded expectations.
"When you've had success, it's just making sure the kids coming behind them realize that it doesn't happen every day," Dodson said. "A lot of work goes into this. That's the important part. You focus on how much you give up to get what you want."
The scholarship offers piled up quickly for Khalil, who held 25 total. She is the 11th player in Spotswood program history to go to the Division I level.
"She's a player who can play Division I because she's improved her strength, improved her shot, improved her ability to score on multiple levels," Dodson said. "Most of all, she is a position-less player and that's what college coaches want. She has great upside."
Khalil was the Virginia High School League Class 3 Player of the Year and had her best game of the season in a 42-point outing to give Spotswood a win over Staunton River in the state quarterfinals in Penn Laird.
As a first-team all-state, All-Region 3C and All-Valley District selection, her play garnered her attention.
"It feels accomplishing, but just watching my game evolve has been cool," Khalil said.
Throughout her career, Khalil often made note of those who motivated her along the way and it showed.
With a fiery passion and an ability to get in the lane with ease, her game rose above her peers this year.
Now, she'll head to Richmond to begin her next journey and aim to gain more believers.
"We have to get that state title," Khalil said. "I want to break the scoring record. That's a big thing for me. ... It's just continuing the legacy."
