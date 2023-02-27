For the second straight year, a member of the Pacheco family has received a top honor.
But this season, it’s sophomore point guard Camryn Pacheco —not his older brother, Carmelo, who is now starring at Fork Union Military Academy — earning the title of Valley District Boys Basketball Player of the Year, the league announced last week.
The 6-foot-3 standout has blossomed this season after a first-team all-district season a year ago as a freshman, leading the Trailblazers in scoring but also showing off an all-around game this postseason that includes big numbers across the board.
Pacheco was joined on the first team for a second straight season by teammate Rayne Dean, a 6-foot-4 sophomore forward, and SHS guard Tyler Sprague, also a sophomore.
Other first-team selections included Harrisonburg senior Jadon Burgess, who will play in college next year, along with Broadway’s Tristan Yoder, a sharpshooting sophomore, and senior Caleb Barnes, and Rockbridge’s Brandon Mays and Milo Mulitalo.
The all-district second team was also announced, featuring Harrisonburg’s brotherly duo of Tiberius and Latham Fields, both sophomores, along with Broadway’s Breylon Miller and Conner Michael, a senior and a junior, respectively at the forward spots.
Also earning second-team honors was Turner Ashby sophomore Beau Baylor, Spotswood juniors Jackson Li and Parker Webb and Rockbridge’s Henry Lambert.
Trailblazers head coach Chad Edwards was the league’s Coach of the Year.
