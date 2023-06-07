After a big-time senior season that saw him rack up 28 goals, Spotswood standout forward Daniel Romanchuk was officially recognized as the Region 3C Player of the Year earlier this week.
Romanchuk was joined on the All-Region 3C first team by a number of other local stars.
Trailblazers junior Ian Joya was one of four midfielders on the all-region first team, while Turner Ashby senior Alex Maust and Staunton junior William Cormier earned first-team defender spots.
The three at-large selections all came from the Shenandoah Valley, with Spotswood senior Owen Albertson, Turner Ashby senior Aiden Polson, and Waynesboro junior Martin Vazquez recognized.
Wilson Memorial seniors Christian Pittman and Marcos Chappa earned spots as a forward and midfielder on the second team, while Staunton senior Joshua Bryant was also a midfield choice.
Spotswood senior Ross Iudica and Wilson senior Sam Parrott were also second-team defenders, while Trailblazers standout sophomore Brayan Arevalo Molina earned a second-team at-large selection.
