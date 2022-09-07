PENN LAIRD — It was undoubtedly the best game of James Stowe's career.
The senior running back contributed in a massive way for Spotswood in a convincing 34-7 non-district win over William Monroe last week, punching the ball in the end zone five times while racking up 126 rushing yards.
Trailblazers head coach Dale Shifflett said he wanted their team to put emphasis on the run game and Stowe played a big role in making that happen.
“We thought our passing game was good the first game and we needed to get our running game going so we could get that balanced system on offense,” Shifflett said. “Our guys did a nice job this week up front, stepping up and staying on their blocks and then James did a good job running behind those guys.”
Stowe said he couldn’t have performed the way he did without the efforts of the offensive line and they were able to open a lot of gaps for him to run through.
“It felt like everything clicked and the game felt like fun — like it should feel,” Stowe said.
Over the offseason, Shifflett said Stowe worked on speed and strength as well as knowledge of the game.
According to Shifflett, Stowe spent a lot of time studying and putting his head in the playbook.
“He spent numerous hours in the office with me on a whiteboard drawing up plays and where to go,” Shifflett said. “For him, that’s a major thing is knowing where to go. ... We’re a little different, we don’t do any kinda whole number system. We teach everything off concepts.”
Stowe suffered an ankle injury last season, which led to him missing a significant amount of time. He said the process of getting healthy started out slow but he continued to feel stronger and stronger through recovery and he’s eager to help his team continue to win.
“I feel like I’m back and stronger than ever and just ready to prove to everyone what Spotswood’s culture is,” Stowe said.
Shifflett said Stowe “worked his tail off” to get healthy and that he loves to be in the weight room.
He added that he not only works out at the school but he has a membership to lift weights at a Harrisonburg gym as well.
“His work ethic and that part has been wonderful,” Shifflett said. “It’s one of those things that he just enjoys being in the weight room [and] he enjoys lifting weights.”
With Stowe in the midst of his senior year, Shifflett has seen his mental side of the game grow over the years. When Stowe started playing his sophomore year, Shifflett said he had difficulty learning the plays and what they were.
He said Stowe would get frustrated and not ask questions, but he saw that mentality change after his injury.
“At the end of last year, after that injury, he started asking questions and spending that extra time of mentally wanting to know what he was doing wrong or what he could do better,” Shifflett said. “That part, he’s improved significantly on.”
Shifflett believes all the seniors’ mentality has changed this year after not having much success in their first two years on the varsity level and added that they’re more team-oriented this year and not worrying about who’s getting big-time stats.
“It’s more team-oriented of, ‘We’ll do anything we need to, we just want to win football games [and] we want our team to be successful,’” Shifflett said.
As the season rolls on, Stowe has a positive outlook if the Blazers can nail down a few things.
“If we keep coming out aggressive and we keep coming out as a brotherhood that we are, we’ll keep winning,” Stowe said. “If we have the little details up to date, we should be able to win.”
