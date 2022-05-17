PENN LAIRD — For Spotswood thrower Dillion Taylor Jr., he takes the phrase "family tradition" to a whole new meaning.
Taylor Jr. is the third member of his family to take home a Virginia High School Class 3 throwing title for the Trailblazers, winning the discus last spring and placing third in the shot put.
But winning states wasn’t amazing just because of the title, the senior said. For the Taylor family, it means so much more.
“My dad did track in high school and he has both records here,” Taylor Jr. said. “I thought it would be interesting to try it out and try to get close to those records and break them."
Taylor Jr. is goal-oriented. He said this season he wants to win two state titles, one in the shot put and to become a two-time state champion in the discus.
His family is a big part of why he has legitimate potential to reach those goals, he said.
Taylor Jr.’s grandfather won a state discus title at Spotswood, setting several program records. Then, Taylor Jr.’s father, Dillon Taylor Sr., broke those records and won the state title in discus as well.
Last year, Taylor Jr. kept the family tradition alive.
“It's a lot of fun to see him progress better and continue to work hard,” said Taylor Sr., who coaches the Trailblazer’s throwers. “My dad was a state discus champion. And so, it was a pretty good family tradition.”
When Taylor Jr. won the state championship in the spring, he called it the best meet he’d ever had. He didn’t come in ranked as No. 1 in either event, but started off finishing third in the shot put and winning the discus. He started the day ranked ninth in the shot put and boosted himself into the top three, giving him momentum when it came time to compete in the discus.
His discus state title was a personal record.
Taylor Sr. said his result at the meet wasn’t expected but watching him work all season to have a strong state meet described how Taylor Jr. is as a thrower. It’s why it’s fun, Taylor Sr. said, watching his son chase his records.
“He's always given me a hard time,” Taylor Jr. said. “We're always just competing with each other and I'm just trying to break all his records”
Taylor Jr.’s drive started with his father, then it got bigger and bigger as he went through high school. With his dad as his coach, he started in both the shot put and discuss as a freshman and made his way up. In his first year with the Blazers, Taylor Jr. got to regionals.
He said he was feeling good, confident about his future as a thrower for Spotswood. Then, the pandemic canceled his sophomore season and Taylor Jr. described it as a major setback.
“We were praying and hoping that there would be a season,” Taylor Jr. said. “That was probably the most worst time from sophomore year to junior year, just waiting. So in the period of freshman to junior year, that was probably the worst.”
As a junior, Taylor Jr. appreciates all the opportunities he has. It’s another reason why last year's state title meant so much and why he wants to win more. He said he’s worked on his technique, footwork and treating practices like meets. It’s made him prepared, he said.
As a senior, he’s taken what he learned from his dad and applied it to the Blazers. Spotswood head coach Sue Rinker said Taylor Jr. is a huge leader for the young team and practically acts as another coach.
“If I need something, he's right there,” Rinker said. “If I need something taken up to school after practice, he jumps in and you know he'll do that for me and just always be there.”
Taylor Jr. watches the JV meets. He leads the team in warm ups and cool downs on occasion. After his season was cancelled in COVID-19, he said he understand more how important the team chemistry is and teaching the younger members the ropes just like he was taught.
“I remember I was a freshman and I had a senior couple of seniors that helped me out,” Taylor Jr. said. “I saw the seniors that were here when I was a freshman, they saw me grow. So I'm seeing [younger Blazers teammates] grow.“
Taylor Jr. plays football in addition to track & field. Taylor Sr. said his son is quieter on the football field than he is on the track. But his teammates from football to track see him compete in both sports and it pushes them to be better.
Junior Fernando Cruz-Bonilla plays with Taylor Jr. in football and is a fellow thrower. He said he trusts Taylor Jr. and knows that he will push him just as hard as the coaches to get better.
“I personally see him as someone that I aspire to be,” Cruz-Bonilla said. “Him being a state champion last year kind of pushed us all to be better. I've always tried to compete with him, especially during football season. Then competing with him during track really pushes me as well.”
Between football and track, there’s a reason why Taylor Jr.’s a state champion and it's his work ethic and commitment to the team. Taylor Sr. said his son has some interest from colleges but hasn’t decided on what he’s doing after high school yet. That’s not Taylor Jr.’s focus, though. Right now, it’s all about winning a state championship, or two, again.
“[Winning the state championship again is] kind of a need,” Taylor Jr. said. “I won it last year. So it's kind of like I've got to get there. I just need to get past [his opponents] and when the state meet comes around, I'll be ready.”
Taylor Jr. said his father was one of his motivating factors. When Taylor learned that his son looked up to him, a smile slid across his face.
“That's really cool,” he said, grinning. “It's pretty neat. He said that? My father was [my motivating factor]. So that's pretty cool.”
