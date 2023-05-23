The area’s top teams were well represented on the All-Valley District girls soccer squad.
Spotswood junior forward Maggie Thorpe, a three-year standout for her team throughout her decorated career, was honored by the league’s coaches as Valley District Player of the Year.
Meanwhile, Turner Ashby head coach Jon McClure was named the league’s Coach of the Year.
Joining Thorpe on the All-Valley District first team at the forward position were teammate Nicole Syptak, a junior, along with Harrisonburg junior Esmeralda Cardoso Rodriguez and Turner Ashby junior Belinda Campos, while TA senior Cami Smith, the SHS junior duo of Gracyn Chandler and Lily Cresawn and Rockbridge County senior Maliyah Hickling made up the four first-team midfielder positions.
Knights junior standout Addyson McNeal and freshman Sofia Garber were two defensive first-team selections, along with Spotswood junior Fiona Thompson and Rockbridge sophomore Madeline Swisher.
Spotswood sophomore Sadie Mayhew, Harrisonburg senior Galilea Santiago Henriquez, and RCHS junior Sophie Vaught were at-large selections, while TA senior Katelyn Lough was the keeper.
The second team consisted of TA sophomore Molly Beckwith and freshman Kayla Mata as midfielders, along with Broadway standout sophomore Anakaren Lopez Aguas and Rockbridge sophomore Lydia Kendall, while TA freshman Amelia Hughes, Rockbridge County sophomore Madelyn Jones, and Broadway forward Rylie Garrison were selected to the All-Valley District team at the forward spots.
Defensively, Spotswood freshman Allison Wimer and junior Charlotte Lawrence, Harrisonburg freshman Grace Tysinger, and junior Lydia Showalter, and TA senior Molly Early were chosen.
The keeper for the second team was Wildcats junior Sophia Perlozzo, while RCHS sophomore Brooke Eichelberger, TA junior Reese Secord, and HHS senior Carolyn Hinshaw were at-large selections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.