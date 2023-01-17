Spotswood's Unselfish Play Is Pleasing Head Coach

PENN LAIRD — It's nearly impossible for Chad Edwards to hide his smile.
"I really like my team this year," the veteran Spotswood boys basketball head coach said. "I love all my teams. But if I was a college coach and you could pick and choose exactly what you want, I would build around balance and depth because it goes with our style of play. In the last few years, I think COVID effected our depth and balance. My dream has always been to have five guys average close to double figures. We're pretty close to that now."
In that aspect, it's been a dream season thus far for Edwards and the Trailblazers.
The team reached the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament behind solid leadership from senior guard Carmelo Pacheco and the emergence of a strong group of underclassmen. Still, the team collectively has appeared even more polished this season.
"Last year was the first time for everyone on our team, except for Carmelo," Edwards said. "That year of experience with everything – offseason, game preparation, managing time, game-planning — it's helped. Last year may have aged me a few years, but the positive side of that is there won't be much new stuff for these guys to see the next few years."
The Trailblazers have just three seniors this season — Alejandro Pellot, Jermaine Chaluisant-Vega, and Ben Edwards — but sophomores and juniors are the ones shining.
Camryn Pacheco, the 6-foot-3 sophomore guard and the younger brother of Carmelo, has emerged as a big-time player after a summer growth spurt and time on the travel circuit.
6-foot-4 sophomore Rayne Dean has continued to build off his strong freshman debut a year ago, while Tyler Sprague, Jackson Li, Jonathan Harding, and others are impressive.
"Most boxscores, we have multiple guys with seven or more points," Edwards said. "I think it is a fun way to play and I think those are the hardest teams to prepare for. You have a lot of weapons and you're unsure exactly who to key in on. We have some big-name players but more than anything, we have balance. And that suits well with our desired style of play."
It's no secret that Edwards has thrived on full-court, pressure-packed defenses and getting out in transition offensively with his teams throughout his lengthy coaching tenure.
But with numbers down a bit during COVID-19 and the ability to develop depth much more complicated, the Trailblazers had to alter their style in recent years to best suit the roster.
This year, they're back to what Edwards enjoys most, and it's paid off significantly.
"It makes our practices really competitive," Edwards said. "And on gameday, I like pressing and playing a full-court style of play. The deeper you are, the more you can use that as a weapon. For the last couple of years, we've had to move off of that a little bit due to roster construction. This year, we can go full Coach-Edwards style of basketball. It's fun."
Although Pacheco is one of the more prominent names on the roster, he's not the only prolific scorer.
Spotswood has had several players have big scoring nights this season, and the team's unselfishness has made players enjoy it so much.
"It's very important because if we get that [balance] down, when it gets gritty, everyone is ready to go," Pacheco said. "If they shut one person down, the next person is ready."
Last year, the first- and second-year players on the SHS roster surprised folks in the area.
Most knew what to expect this year, and they've still taken the area by storm.
"If everyone is scoring, teams can't focus on one player," Li said. "They have to pay attention to everybody. Everybody is confident in themselves and their teammates."
Edwards said he sees a different poise in his younger players than they displayed last year.
Where the team would sometimes get frustrated and discombobulated at times during the course of close games a year ago, the players play through adversity this season.
"This year's team, particularly our ball handlers, have demonstrated significantly more poise," Edwards said. "I've been pleased that we've been able to absorb foul trouble for different guys, runs from different teams. I think poise is the biggest reason for that."
Outside of on-the-court success, Edwards praised his young squad for their attention to detail.
Despite their age, he said the team is passionate about improving their game despite the hard work it takes.
"They seem to really enjoy spending time together and working at basketball, whether it is the weight room or the track or skill work or studying film," Edwards said. "They seem to enjoy it. Every group and every player doesn't necessarily enjoy the work that goes into being a good team. This group seems to genuinely enjoy it. It's kind of reinvigorating for me as a coach."
At 12-2 on the season, the Trailblazers enter Valley District play as one of the area's top teams.
Behind the unselfish play, balanced offense, and a stingy in-your-face defensive attack, Spotswood is playing the style of basketball Edwards envisions when he opens each year on the sideline.
And for the veteran Spotswood head coach, that's enough to bring a smile to his face.
"No one cares who scores," Edwards said. "Our first game of the year, we scored a lot of points against a quality opponent and that's what I reminded them after the game. I said, 'Guys, I watched you play and it looked like no one cared. Cherish that, try to bottle that up.' It's hard to deal with sometimes, but these guys have bought into that. I've seen a very unselfish style of play each night. For me, that has been just so refreshing to see."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.