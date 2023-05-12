BRIDGEWATER — It’s been an exceptional week for Spotswood girls tennis.
After taking the Valley District singles title on Tuesday, Spotswood junior standout Raygan Wade teamed up with her doubles partner, sophomore Ella Li, and defeated Turner Ashby’s electric senior duo of Kate Jones and Jolexie Whetzel in a 6-0, 6-2 match to become the 2023 Valley District girls tennis doubles champions on Thursday in Bridgewater.
Trailblazers head coach Chad Edwards said he was proud of his two non-seniors, Wade and Li, for having incredible seasons and continuing to showcase their talents as the stakes heighten.
“Their teamwork is getting better by the day,” Edwards said. “I thought the first [finals] set, in particular, was as efficient as I’ve seen them play all year. The match as a whole, I think it was their best match of the season. At this time of year, that’s what you want to see.”
While it was exciting to become the district champs, Li knows they couldn’t have done without a critical support system that includes coaches, teammates, and the entire SHS community.
“I think our team really helped us improve,” Li said. “I think they’re a lot of the reason why we’re here.”
Wade knew they were up against two of the best players in the area in TA’s Jones and Whetzel, and to be victorious, they had to be methodical and couldn’t take their foot off the gas.
“We kept telling each other to keep pushing, keep going, and have patience,” Wade said. “We were waiting for the right ball and making smart decisions.”
Li said she enjoys playing with Wade, and their long-term bond has been beneficial.
“I’ve known Raygan for a long time,” Li said. “It’s nice to play with someone that I have that relationship with already.”
Edwards said Wade and Li are versatile players comfortable at the net. He said they have quality serves and possess a variety of shots from the baseline — making them an effective duo.
“I think because of that, they’re hard to scout,” Edwards said. “In terms of a tendency or a specific strategy that might be best against them. I thought both of them served well [Thursday]. I think anytime you serve well, it serves you well in your match — particularly against quality opponents like the girls from TA.”
Wade and Li blanked Rockbridge County’s Sophia Fafatas and Corinna Allen 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the finals. Jones and Whetzel bested Broadway’s Maya Bacon and Maggie Roberts 6-2, 6-0, to move on.
Jones applauded Spotswood for being an outstanding, aggressive team. The senior felt they could’ve done a better job matching their intensity Thursday but left the match with her head held high.
Jones made it to the finals in both singles and doubles, and to do it for Turner Ashby is special in multiple ways, especially because she’ll still advance to the Region 3C tournament in both.
“I enjoyed getting to play Spotswood in both,” Jones said. “Raygan’s an amazing player, and it means a lot. Everyone supports me, and I really enjoy that.”
Whetzel attested to the talent Wade and Li possess and agreed they needed to turn up their aggressiveness against them but is hopeful they could get another shot down the road.
Whetzel, who recently committed to continue her career at Bridgewater College, said she and Jones are close friends and communicative, which makes them a great pair on the court.
“We always have the same mentality,” Whetzel said. “We’re always on the same page as everything, so we work really well together.”
Since neither are seniors, Wade and Li still have time to add to their accomplishments.
Edwards is happy to know that the future of Spotswood tennis is in good hands.
And that goes beyond the winning duo from Thursday’s title match.
“We’ve got a lot of talented players who are going to be back next year,” Edwards said. “It’s a credit to how much time they invest and how seriously they take tennis. I think with any endeavor, if you invest time in it, that’s the key to being successful. This group of girls certainly does that.”
