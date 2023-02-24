Sprague Grew Up Quickly For Blazers

PENN LAIRD — The challenges faced in his first season at Spotswood High could’ve easily put him on a different path the next few years.
As a freshman, Tyler Sprague said he struggled with academics, hard work, dedication, and all of the intangibles that come with success.
Now a sophomore, the 6-foot-1 guard has quickly figured it out.
“I was overwhelmed on many nights and had many tough experiences to navigate through over the course of last season,” Sprague said. “After last year, it has been my focus to get better and live in the gym as much as possible so I am ready to help excel our team in practices and in games. Even as a freshman, it was powerful to have coaches and players that believed in me and continuously encouraged me regardless. As a player, this goes a long way towards building the confidence necessary for me to compete at a high level daily.”
Sprague has done just that for the Trailblazers this season, emerging as one of the team’s go-to weapons as a quick, high-IQ guard.
Entering the postseason, he was Spotswood’s second-leading scorer at 11.2 points per game, shooting 47 percent from the field.
“Tyler deserves credit for his hard work and dedication during the offseason,” Trailblazers head coach Chad Edwards said. “He did everything we asked and even more on his own. He is an old-school gym rat who seems to enjoy the daily grind of developing as a player. Observing his out-of-season approach is a reason I predicted him having a breakout season for us. He embraced the weight room and the strength he added has really helped him with finishing in the lane and playing through contact. His strength gains have also enabled him to be a more consistent shooter, especially from 3-point range.”
Alongside sophomore point guard Camryn Pacheco, a pass-first point guard with Division I potential, Sprague has fit in quite nicely.
The backcourt pairing was the best in the Valley District this season, and when you toss in fellow sophomore Rayne Dean, a first-team All-Valley District forward, the future is bright for the Blazers.
“Beyond the physical development, I value his development with his mental approach to basketball. He seems to enjoy the details of each game plan and takes pride with being ready to play from a mental standpoint each night out. There is no doubt he has earned my trust this season. I sincerely appreciate his senior-like approach and maturity. I have to remind myself he is only a sophomore.”
Edwards called Sprague a “pleasure to coach” and said his team-first mentality this year has greatly aided the team’s success.
On both sides of the ball, he’s been a difference-maker for Spotswood.
“Tyler is a very good all-around player,” SHS junior guard Jackson Li said. “One of his best aspects is his competitiveness and work ethic.”
The competitive drive that Sprague now carries was developed through the adversity and lessons he learned last year as a freshman.
With a role that involves doing a little bit of everything at different times for the Trailblazers, he said he’s simply focused on improving.
“I personally think I’m just scratching the surface with my development and that I still have a lot of work to do to get where I want to be,” Sprague said. “I am 100% confident the coaches and players will help me reach my full potential by the time my career is over.”
As Spotswood moved into the postseason, Sprague knew he’d have to step up if the team wanted to make it further than last year.
In the team’s Region 3C quarterfinal win over Fort earlier in the week, he scored 13 points and was solid defensively throughout the night.
“At Spotwood, we preach together and we know that in order for us to be playing on the last day of the season, each and everyone of us has to put individual success behind team success,” Sprague said. “We have so many talented players that can affect the game in many different ways on any given night. It is nice to be a part of a program and team that sees value in everyone’s ability to help affect the game.”
That first year at Spotswood High was a doozy for Sprague.
But the sophomore quickly grew up and has quietly emerged as one of the Trailblazers’ top players and an up-and-coming star in the Valley.
Looking back now, Sprague has figured it all out.
“Joining the Spotswood tradition is misunderstood and misrepresented by many people on the outside looking in,” Sprague said. “This school and basketball program is special in ways that words can not describe. The time the coaching staff puts into the players all year long to help us develop is unmatched. People on the outside see the wins but the people on the inside appreciate the process and are humbled by the many sacrifices everyone in the program willingly makes in order for us to be successful.”
