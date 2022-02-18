BRIDGEWATER — With each splash of the net, the energy was slowly being removed from the Staunton bench as Garret Spruhan sprinted down the court, three fingers in the air, in celebration.
The Turner Ashby senior took over defensively early and got hot from 3-point range late as the eighth-seeded Knights defeated the ninth-seeded Storm 55-51 in the opening round of the Region 3C boys basketball playoffs in Bridgewater on Friday.
“When the team can’t get going, someone has to step up,” said Spruhan, who had six 3s on the night. “Being a senior, we have the experience. At the time, I had the hot hand, so I was just letting it fly.”
Spruhan came out strong early and Turner Ashby built a six-point lead in the first quarter that stuck until half. It was the third quarter, when Spruhan hit a trio of 3s on three consecutive possessions, that saw the Knights open up a 12-point lead entering the fourth, and final, frame of the night.
“He’s great to have,” TA coach Clay Harris said. “He can do it on both ends, which is really nice. He’s been great all year. He put a lot of time in the offseason and it’s starting to show. I’m happy for him.”
The Storm (11-11), who needed a win over Fort Defiance on Wednesday just to get into the regional playoffs, kept fighting in an effort to keep their season alive behind point guard Manny Chapman.
Chapman, who finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and a pair of steals, combined with Jonathan Moore to help Staunton cut the deficit to as close as four in the fourth. But the Knights got a couple of big 3s late from big man Nolan Bailey and a held on down the stretch to earn the victory.
“Nolan did a great job, especially on the defensive end,” Harris said. “We went with a little more size because [Staunton] is great at getting offensive rebounds. That’s something we were talking about. Nolan did a great job coming in there and giving us some really big minutes tonight.”
Bailey, a 6-foot-3 sophomore forward that played last season at Eastern Mennonite School, got his first start Friday with senior forward Trent Kiser sidelined with an undisclosed injury.
“I was excited,” Bailey said. “It was a delight to be able to play with all of my guys. I felt like I settled down on the defensive end at the beginning, got some blocks and stops and was able to help my team that way. When my team needed me, offensively, at the end, I was able to step up there.”
Bailey finished with six points, seven rebounds and a pair of blocks in the win for TA (14-8).
“It means a lot,” Bailey said about his role in the win. “I’ve been hurt for three years, haven’t been able to play basketball like I want to. To be with a group of guys that like me, it’s been really nice.”
Spruhan was undoubtedly the star of the night, finishing with 23 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks.
“He’s tough,” Staunton coach Terrell Mickens said of the 6-foot-6 big man for the Knights. “I knew that when he hit a couple, he was liable to go off and that’s what he did. They got offensive rebounds, kicked it out. That was hurting us. Hats off to TA. They played better than us tonight.”
Jacob Keplinger had 14 points, four boards and two blocks for the Knights while Noah Gerber filled up the stat sheet from the point guard position with seven points, five boards and nine assists.
For the Storm, Moore added 13 points while Prodigy Simms had six and Durrell Hamilton had four.
“I told these guys, ‘You have to go through experiences,’” Mickens said. “I’m proud of them. They handle things with class and character. That’s all we ask for. It’ll pay off sometime down the line.”
Up next for TA, which got its first regional playoff win since 2003, is a familiar foe in Spotswood.
The top-seeded Trailblazers won the Valley District and swept the season series against the Knights.
“It’s a new season,” Harris said. “We’re both coming in with clean records. It’s regional basketball, who knows what could happen. Our guys are ready to play. We’re playing with a lot of confidence.”
After Friday’s performance, it was easy to see why Spruhan and the Knights had so much belief.
With their first playoff win in 19 years under their belt, they hope to maintain it moving forward.
“It’s really big, man,” Spruhan said. “All we’re trying to do here is change the program, get it going again. Tonight was a big step in doing that.”
Staunton 7 9 13 22 — 51
Turner Ashby 13 9 19 14 — 55
STAUNTON (51) —Brown 0 0-0 0, Simms 2 2-2 6, Hamilton 1 2-2 4, Chapman 4 4-4 16, Terry 0 0-0 0, Dunn 0 2-2 2, Moore 5 0-0 13, Jones 1 0-0 2, Desper 1 0-0 2, Cabell 2 0-0 4, Jackson 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 10-10 51.
TURNER ASHBY (55) — Hoover 0 0-0 0, Gerber 3 1-3 7, Keplinger 4 3-4 14, Bass 1 0-0 3, Baylor 1 0-0 2, Lyons 1 0-0 2, Spruhan 8 1-2 23, Miller 0 0-0 0, Bailey 2 0-0 6. Totals 19 5-9 55.
3-Point Goals — Staunton 7 (Chapman 4, Moore 3), Turner Ashby 12 (Spruhan 6, KEplinger 3, Bailey 2, Bass).
