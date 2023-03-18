Senior midfielder Emma Staley came up big again for Fort Defiance in another early-season non-district battle on Thursday.
Staley converted on a penalty kick with 90 seconds remaining in the second overtime to lift the Indians to a thrilling 1-0 double-overtime victory over Rockbridge County in Lexington.
A handball from the Wildcats in the penalty area set up Staley’s game-winning shot.
Oddly enough, the two teams will actually face off in an immediate rematch on Tuesday as Fort (2-0) welcomes Rockbridge (0-2) to Alumni Field, seeking a season sweep. The Wildcats suffered a lopsided 6-0 loss at the hands of Staunton on the road Friday.
