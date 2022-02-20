SALEM — For one wrestler, it was one of the best days of his high school career.
And for another, who actually placed one spot higher, it was a "frustrating effort."
The Virginia High School League Class 1, 2 and 3 wrestling championships brought an array of emotions for area wrestlers on Saturday, but it was a strong overall day for locals in a raucous environment at the Salem Civic Center.
“This was probably the best I’ve wrestled," said Fort Defiance senior Wyatt Fitzgerald, who finished fifth in the Class 3 113-pound weight class to earn all-state honors in his first-ever trip to the state tourney. "I’m pretty happy with it.”
There were several teams that did well, such as Strasburg winning its first state title since 2000 in Class 2 and Riverheads finishing third in the Class 1 team standings behind perennial power Grundy and runner-up Rural Retreat.
But the state-title drought remained intact for city/county wrestlers. Former Turner Ashby heavyweight Jessie Knight (2019 and 2020), who is now wrestling at the University of Virginia, remains the last state champion.
“I’m going to come back and hopefully do better next year," said Broadway sophomore Jesse Miller after a fourth-place finish in the Class 3 120-pound weight class.
Miller's 132-pound Gobblers teammate Feodor Dronov, meanwhile, finished fifth in an impressive showing for the young squad.
“It feels pretty good," Miller said. "I wrestled some good kids. I could’ve done better, but I think I did pretty good.”
Turner Ashby had two all-state wrestlers in sophomore Wyatt Haskell, who finished fourth in the Class 3 152-pound weight class, while Kevin Knight was fifth in the 220-pound division.
“It feels good, but not good enough," Haskell said. "I was shooting for first, but I just tried so hard. Sometimes it just doesn’t go your way. It provides me a lot of motivation. I just want to keep working my way up.”
Spotswood's Josh Hartman, the lone state qualifier for the Trailblazers, wrapped up his decorated prep career with a sixth-place showing in the Class 3 145-pound weight class. The senior finished his SHS career with 106 total wins.
“It feels really good," Hartman said. "There were a few losses today, but I had a good day yesterday. It was nice to go out there and just have some fun.”
Also in Class 3, Fort Defiance finished 10th as a team with Fitzgerald, Alec McLaren (sixth, 138) and Coy Brown (fifth, 152) earning all-state honors.
“It feels pretty good," Fitzgerald said. "I haven’t been here before. I’m glad I made it this time.”
Wilson Memorial's Cooper Brandt finished as runner-up in the Class 3 106-pound weight class while Brian Habel (fourth, 138) was the other all-state wrestler for the Green Hornets. Rockbridge County's Brice Hall (195) finished third in his respective weight class.
“It’s a lot to take in — everybody screaming and stuff — but it’s pretty cool when you start winning and seeing your section cheering for you," Fitzgerald said.
In Class 2, Heath Burks and David Burks both brought home state titles for Strasburg, which won the team title convincingly. The Rams had 11 all-state wrestlers. Central, meanwhile, got a state title from 132-pounder Isaac Dodd.
For East Rockingham, freshman Timothy Kartyshev placed fifth at 126 pounds.
“It feels pretty good," Kartyshev said. "It’s amazing. It’s really fun being here. I wouldn’t be here without [my coaches].”
Buffalo Gap had a program-record five all-state honorees while Riverheads had 10, including state champions Jude Robson (126) and Jake Yowell (120). It was third third consecutive season that Robson brought home the state title.
“It’s very nerve-racking because there’s so many people around," Haskell said. "It’s also motivation, though, because you have so many eyes on you and you just want to do your best.”
Emotions were high on Saturday as many local wrestlers faced the reality of ultimately coming up short of a state title, but still tried to enjoy an impressive season in which quite a few earned all-state honors.
For some, it provided fuel for the future. For others, it was the perfect end.
“Being a senior is hard," Hartman said. "Finishing up the season is tough, but I know I’ll see these guys for a while. We’re always family.”
