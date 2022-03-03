There’s a larger-than-usual number of Shenandoah Valley basketball teams in state play this year.
Although it was a year where many thought the area hoops scene was down in both experience and talent, that has turned out not to be the case with a number of teams in serious title contention.
“We will never take for granted how difficult it is to earn a berth to the state tournament,” said East Rockingham boys basketball coach Carey Keyes, whose team will play at John Marshall. “There are many teams at home wishing they were still playing. We are going to Richmond on Friday to execute our game plan, control what we can control and play with confidence.”
The Eagles are taking on the Justices in the Virginia High School League Class 2 quarterfinals on Friday at Huguenot High School. The game is a rematch of the 2020 state semifinals.
“John Marshall is as talented as any team you will see in any classification in the state,” Keyes said. “They pose a great challenge but a challenge our team has worked hard to prepare for.”
East Rock (23-5) has to make the trip to take on John Marshall after suffering a close loss to Central in a double-overtime thriller in the Region 2B championship game on Saturday.
The Falcons (21-7), who defeated the Eagles twice this season, are now preparing for a home game as they’ll host Greensville County in another Class 2 quarterfinal Friday in Woodstock.
“I feel like we’ve been playing extremely well the last two weeks of the season,” Central coach Jeff Whittle said. “The team is definitely going to enjoy the moment. I have a lot of respect for Coach Keyes and the East Rock program. Hopefully, we meet again in the state semifinals.”
If the Falcons hope to get a rematch with the Eagles, they’ll have to beat a solid Greensville County team that has a reputation as a perennial state contender since the early 2000s.
“Greensville County seems to attack the rim very well and they have a few guys who can shoot the 3 very well,” Whittle said about the matchup. “The point guard for Greensville County is really talented. For us to win and advance, we must contain him as much as possible.”
At Fort Defiance, a buzz has returned around the girls basketball program under Mike Gale.
Gale, a former standout player for the Indians who is in his first year coaching the FDHS girls, has brought a unique style to the program and it has resulted in one of the program’s best years.
“I feel good about this team,” Gale said. “We have made great strides throughout the year and continue to get better. There is a lot of fight and no quit in this squad. They continue to play hard and give me everything they have. It is a really fun group to coach and I am excited for them.”
The Indians (20-4) are team filled with senior experience, including standout guard and the program’s all-time leading scorer in Kiersten “Kirby” Ransome, but they face a tall task.
Carroll County, which is considered arguably the top team in Class 3 this season, will welcome Fort Defiance to town for a VHSL Class 3 quarterfinal matchup on Friday in Hillsville.
“Carroll County is an outstanding ball club with several elite guards,” Gale said. “They can shoot it well and get to the basket with ease. They can press, play great defense and run as well. To say this will be a challenge is an understatement. We will need to play our best game of the year, but I have faith in our team that we will compete and not back down from the challenge.”
At the Class 1 level, the Buffalo Gap boys and girls will compete in the state tournament.
The Bison will face Lancaster in the VHSL Class 1 boys quarterfinals at 6 p.m while the girls team is set to travel to West Point for a quarterfinal clash as well with a tip-off of 7 p.m.
“I have encouraged them to enjoy the moment,” Buffalo Gap girls basketball coach Phillip Morgan said. “This is the final eight, they’ve worked hard to get here, so enjoy it. This is a great experience for these girls. Most have never played in a state tourney of any kind. This is all new and exciting. Many never thought we would get this far, so we are trying to make the most of it.”
The East Rockingham, Central and Buffalo Gap boys along with the Gap and Fort Defiance girls join the Luray and Spotswood girls and SHS boys as area teams playing in state quarterfinals.
With just three wins remaining to reach a state title, all eight teams have one common goal.
“We were certainly playing our best basketball heading into the regional tournament and then some adversity hit,” Keyes said. “We have picked ourselves up and we will finish the fight.”
