Staunton opened up Shenandoah District play in style.
Sibbie Jetton, a junior standout, had 10 digs, five kills, and four aces to help Staunton sweep Stuarts Draft 25-21, 25-12, 25-20 in district volleyball action inside Paul Hatcher Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Sophomore Kaylan Herron added 12 assists and 12 digs for the Storm, who have won three straight and four of five, while junior Felicity Jones finished with a team-high 18 digs.
Saraiah Lassiter, a sophomore, added seven kills of her own for Staunton, while senior Alexandria Licciona had four aces, and junior Samantha Swift finished with five kills.
The Storm (6-6, 1-0 Shenandoah) will be back in action Thursday with a Shenandoah District match against Wilson Memorial (2-5, 1-1 Shenandoah) in Fishersville, while the Cougars (1-5, 0-1 Shenandoah) host Buffalo Gap (2-5, 0-0 Shenandoah) that evening.
