STAUNTON — It was the old adage about sharing being caring personified.
Staunton put on a master class in passing, assisting on most of the team's goals in a 9-1 non-district girls soccer win over visiting Broadway on Wednesday at Winston Wine Memorial Stadium inside Gypsy Hill Park.
"It was a good win, and the score doesn't reflect the hustle that Broadway put in," Storm head coach Windsor Vaughn said after the game. "We have been working really hard this season on being really technical. We were really able to put that into effect here, with every single player moving the ball. I tell them all the time that soccer's not just a forward game. You can involve all of your players."
Despite the loss, third-year Broadway coach Cassandra Fox was pleased with her team's effort as she continues to rebuild the program in a positive direction.
"Another tough match," Fox said. "Staunton has a very strong team. We're young, and basically rebuilding again. We grow a little each game."
Storm senior Emma Shuey had a hat trick and an assist in the first half.
"It was a really good game," Shuey said afterward. "We've been working really hard all season, and I'm excited we put it all together in this game."
Chloe Mason, another senior, also scored a first-half goal on a free kick. Catherine Campbell also had a huge day for the Storm, with one of her two goals coming in the first half. She also had two assists in the contest.
Anakaraen Lopez Auguas, a sophomore, had Broadway's lone goal in the contest, as the Storm led the Gobblers 5-1 at the half.
"That was a great goal," Fox said. "Anakaren is definitely our strong goal-scorer. She scored against them last game as well. She took that shot from far out while the sun was in the keeper's eyes. It was a great shot."
Campbell and Elizabeth Lowman added a second-half goal, and Emely Cruz scored twice to put Staunton up 9-1 near the 57-minute mark.
"We were connecting really well," Campbell said. "We knew where each other were, and we were able make runs and get open."
The eight-goal difference invoked the mercy rule halfway through the second period. Staunton improved to 5-2-1 on the season with its fourth consecutive victory and returns to action Friday at Shenandoah District rival Fort Defiance, while the Gobblers (0-9-1) will travel to Valley District foe Harrisonburg the same evening.
