Staunton Surging As Postseason Play Approaches

STAUNTON — The pressure surrounding the Staunton boys basketball program is incomparable to any other area because of its rich history.
The home gym for the Storm is named after longtime legendary head coach and Virginia High School League Hall of Famer Paul Hatcher, who led the school formerly known as R.E. Lee to multiple state titles.
Trips to Richmond are an expectation, not a goal, for the Staunton program, and after years away from the trip to the Siegel Center, the program — and its fans — are desperate to get back there.
Storm head coach Terrell Mickens, a former blue-collar forward for the Leemen back in the day, has won many games as a player under Hatcher and is now hoping to find similar success as a coach.
With his current batch of talent, that could come sooner than expected.
"We have yet to play our best ball," Mickens said about his team's untapped potential. "We are just trying to continue to get better each day. We take it one day at a time and one game at a time."
Staunton captured the Shenandoah District title with a win over Riverheads in its regular-season finale on Monday and lost just one game in league play throughout the year — a buzzer-beating home loss at the place of second-place Wilson Memorial in its district opener.
The team is led by junior guards Manny Chapman and Prodigy Simms, while 6-foot-4 senior forward Maaliah Cabell, seniors Andre Johnson, Tucker Terry, and Jonathan Moore, and junior guard Jack Jones are all capable of having big games as well.
"We have three junior guards who have been with me since they were freshmen," Mickens said. "They understand what I expect and how the program is structured. They lead on and off the court and in the classroom. They lead our team in minutes, and all are helpful with the team during the game."
As Staunton now gets set for Region 3C play, which will begin Feb. 21 with a quarterfinal game, it is entering the postseason on a hot streak.
The Storm has won 11 of its last 12 convincingly, rolling past opponents with a balanced offensive attack and a stingy effort on defense.
"I've been the happiest with our defensive effort," Mickens said. "This team gets after it defensively each day. It has been an important piece to our success. We have shared the ball really well. We've had multiple guys score double digits in almost all of our games. This team has a tight bond with each other. They want to see everyone succeed."
As a point guard that's started on the varsity since he was a freshman, Chapman has witnessed firsthand the growth the program has made since his debut season to now and its desire for a return to establishing itself as a Virginia basketball elite.
He is confident that if Staunton stays on its current path, the existing group has a chance to help take another step toward returning to glory.
"I've been most satisfied with how collective we've played this season," Chapman said. "Our best games are when we're playing as a unit. This team still has so much potential. I think if we clean up the little things, we can match up anyone."
Mickens praised his team for getting it done on the floor and in the classroom.
That's something Hatcher preached to players during his historic tenure, which Mickens' group now takes seriously, boasting a 3.5 GPA.
"This team takes pride in the classroom," he said.
On the court, however, a versatile, fast-paced attack has helped the Storm return to relevance.
"We like to compete," Simms said. "We're experienced and we win together. When we move and share the ball around, there's no telling who's going to score. We've got plenty of options. We can go iso, we can shoot. What else do you want?"
All eyes are on the Storm in the area basketball scene each year, regardless of the circumstances surrounding the program or the cyclical nature throughout prep sports.
Players and coaches know what is at stake when wearing a blue-and-white Staunton uniform.
And as the postseason gets closer, the Storm aims to return the program where it belongs.
"We want to play together," Simms said. "And we want to return to Richmond."
