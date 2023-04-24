Staunton exploded for seven second-half goals in an 8-0 Shenandoah District boys soccer rout of Fort Defiance at Alumni Field on Friday.
Freshman forward Andrew Afird, sophomore defender Ashton Barrett, senior forward Agustin Miguel, and junior defender William Cormier all finished with a goal and an assist in the victory for the Storm.
Junior defender Alexander Kuntz, junior midfielder Henry Melvin, junior defender Major Hansen and junior midfielder Charles Browning had a goal each in the road win for Staunton, while freshman defender Joshua Bryant added a team-high two assists.
In goal for the Storm, freshman Stuart Love posted four saves.
“Our defense is the foundation of our team,” Staunton first-year head coach Eric Janovsky said. “Our chemistry couldn’t be better.”
Staunton (7-2, 3-1 Shenandoah) rides a six-game winning streak into a district game against Riverheads on Monday at Sentara Park.
The Indians (2-6-1, 1-2-1) are back in action Tuesday at home against Augusta County opponent Stuarts Draft in a district battle.
