STAUNTON — When Maaliah Cabell sets his mind to something, he’ll achieve it.

And after looking at his track and field resume the past few seasons, that’s clearly true.

“My last two seasons were some of the best I had so far,” the Staunton senior said.

Cabell is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Indoor Track Field Athlete of the Year.

As a senior, the dual-sport athlete put on a show during indoor track and field, all while balancing time on the boys basketball team, helping guide it to the state tournament.

In track, he broke the indoor track and field state record for long jump at 23-05.75.

That mark also won him a Region 3C and Virginia High School League Class 3 title.

He also placed second at Adidas Track Nationals in March and ninth at Nike Nationals.

“It’s my proudest achievement because it’s something I always wanted to do,” Cabell said.

Cabell was the first All-American in school history for the Storm, and he developed into a multi-sport star during his time with the program, showing off unmatched athleticism.

The same high-flying ability that made him a force as a forward for the Staunton boys basketball team is exactly what helped him become a legitimate Division I recruit in track.

“I became involved in track because of my family,” Cabell said. “They did it, and I want to do better than they have. My motivation is being better than my siblings and older cousins and pushing my younger cousins to want to be better than me. Winning helps my arguments for who’s better, so it’s fueled me to want to be better every year.”

Next year, Cabell will continue his track and field career in Blacksburg at Virginia Tech.

It’s an accomplishment that has been achieved strictly due to his hard work and desire.

“I would say from my first to last season, I have grown to be more consistent with times and distances with running and jumping,” Cabell said when talking about the growth he’s shown. “I would say the key for me was knowing there’s someone wanting to do better than me and there’s someone who is better than me somewhere, so that would always push me.”

When Cabell has set his mind to things, he has tended to make it happen with the Storm.

And now, as heads into the next phase of his career, he’s determined to continue to do so.

“I’m excited to continue my career,” Cabell said. “I’m ready to be a sponge with all my new coaches there and learn how to improve my technique and become a better athlete.”