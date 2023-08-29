Hatcher's Passion For Winning Rubbed Off On Those Around Him

Growing up, the news about Paul Hatcher was always good news.
Another state championship.
Another Hall-of-Fame induction.
Another winning streak.
A book about a winning streak.
It wasn’t just good news.
It was actually great news.
However, there’s an old adage about if you live long enough, you’ll eventually get some bad news from a doctor.
That’s when we started hearing not-so-good news.
Then came the phone call you never want to receive.
My high school basketball coach, Paul Hatcher, passed way.
There’s a fraternity of Hatcher’s former players spanning 43 years.
One way we’re processing grief is by sharing stories.
And, boy, do we have have stories!
Stories about coach Hatcher out-shooting players on the team in free throw competitions.
Stories about coach Hatcher stomping his right penny loafer through the earth’s core after a turnover.
Stories about coach Hatcher believing there was no character flaw that a little time on “The Blue Line” couldn’t cure.
I can make the argument that if you split coach Hatcher’s career into three different increments – each one spanning about 14 years – that all three increments would be worthy of Hall-of-Fame consideration.
That’s absurd!
If we want to truly talk about the greatness of Paul Hatcher as a basketball coach accurately, however, we can’t overlook how much he hated losing.
If you forced to boil his greatness down to one key attribute, it would be how much he hated losing.
Yes, he was as good as they come in teaching team man-to-man defensive principles.
Yes, we practiced every conceivable end-of-game situation ad nauseum.
He was a serious film student, and a good motivator.
The thing you may not understand is how much Paul Hatcher hated losing.
Hated losing like the Grinch hated Christmas celebrations in Hooville.
It was like that, but way more.
Hated losing the way you hate when people drive slow in the left lane.
Sort of like that, but way more.
I grew up no stranger to competition. My mom is the nicest person on earth. However, when we were little, she’d beat all of our top scores in Frogger and Pac-Man while we were sleeping to make sure all the top score in our home belonged to her.
I played pick-up basketball where you had a better chance of winning the lottery than finding a clear path to a basket on game point.
I’ve never seen anyone that hated losing more than coach Hatcher.
I’m not sure anyone else was even close.
And it’s not just that he loved winning.
That was a motivator for sure.
They are similar, but not the exact same.
This will make sense to those of us that played for him, but winning games meant you didn’t have to lose them.
The beauty of winning was not losing.
The genius in all of it was that he could make you hate losing, too.
It wasn’t even something that we talked about.
It just rubbed off on you.
The more time you spent with him, the more you hated losing, too.
In high school, I lost five times in the two years I played for coach Hatcher.
That’s five times too many If you would have asked him.
They all stung, but not compared to losing our coach.
So coach Hatcher, you were correct one last time.
Losing is the worst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.