STAUNTON — Already Staunton’s varsity softball coach, Donta Robinson added his job responsibilities on Tuesday.
The junior varsity girls basketball coach for the past seven years, Robinson was named the Storm’s girls varsity basketball coach at a press conference Tuesday.
Robinson is thankful for the support of administrators, including athletic director David Tibbs, who was his high school football coach,”
“Tibbs has been nothing but good to me since I’ve been on board,” Robinson said. “All the people who have been around have been rooting for me from the word go. I’m happy. I’m excited to have the opportunity. And I’m nervous, because I don’t want to let these girls down.”
Robinson came on as the junior varsity softball coach and the junior varsity basketball coach at the same time seven years ago.
He enjoys sports, but he really loves investing in the lives of young athletes.
“I love being around the kids and watching them grow,” Robinson said. “I love watching them do things they thought they never could do, whether it was dribble with their left hand or go make a left-handed layup. Just little things like that. The milestone things for the kids, I love being part of the journey.”
Robinson takes over for Eric Payne. The Storm graduate three players from last season’s team, which finished 5-17 and in seventh place in the Shenandoah District. All Shenandoah District first-team performer Samantha Swift has two years in high school, leading a cast of nine possible returners.
With Robinson’s promotion to the head varsity position, a void was left in the junior varsity program. It was announced that Kemani Crawford, a standout on the school’s 2012 state championship team, will be the new junior varsity coach.
Tibbs is excited about the direction of the program.
“We’re all excited about him, and the staff that he’s put together so far,” Tibbs said. “He’s been successful as the JV coach, and the one thing we look for is improvement. His teams always get better.”
