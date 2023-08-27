MADISON — Staunton Storm football coach Michael Bell liked his team’s resiliency more than he liked the final result.
Staunton shook off the first-game jitters to reclaim the lead in the fourth quarter. However, Madison County made game-sealing plays down the stretch en route to a 15-14 come-from-behind non-district win Friday night.
Staunton’s potential game-winning scoring drive in the closing minutes was thwarted by a Madison County fumble recovery inside the 5-yard line. Just when the Storm defense seemed it would give Staunton one final crack at a victory, the Mountaineers converted a nearly impossible 3rd-and-12 pass completion on a play that started from inside of their own 5.
“It’s game one, and we’ve just got to get better,” Bell said afterward. “We’ll learn from our mistakes, especially me as a coach. We can build on today. We had some first-game jitters. We’re a young team. I’m disappointed in the loss, but not in the players. They fought.”
Staunton’s defense was resilient early, as Madison’s sustained first-quarter drive yielded no points. In a game of inches, Staunton just narrowly missed on a couple of huge pass plays in the opening quarter.
Still scoreless after one period of play, it was Madison County who first showed big-play capability when quarterback Aaron Fincham found Aiden Foster for a 70-yard scoring strike.
Staunton didn’t connect on a big play, but the Storm did find success with the ground-and-pound method in the second quarter. Storm running back Braylen Fields scored from 21 yards out to give Staunton its first lead of the game, 7-6, midway through the second quarter.
Madison County, however, would add a 36-yard Joshua Lamb field goal on the last play of the first half to take a 9-7 advantage into the locker room. Those points would prove vital as the two teams traded one score apiece in the second half, and the Mountaineers both of their two-point conversion attempts after touchdowns.
Staunton got on the scoreboard first in the second half.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, the Storm’s Dontrae Hinton converted a high Madison County punt snap into a 10-yard scoop-and-score for Staunton.
Madison, however, would answer back on the ensuing drive, marching the ball 69 yards down the field. Stephan Turner put the Mountaineers on top for good with a 7-yard scoring run.
Staunton marched the ball right back down the field, but Madison County’s William Dickey came up with a drive-thwarting fumble recovery inside of the Madison 5. After Fincham got the Mountaineers out of a tough spot offensively, Madison played keep-away from the Storm until the Mountaineers could end the game in the victory formation.
“Our philosophy is don’t quit until the final whistle blows,” Madison coach Larry Helmick said. “We kept fighting and fighting and fighting until that final whistle blew. I can’t be more proud of them. This is a huge win for us. Staunton’s a really good team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.