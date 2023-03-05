ROANOKE — What’s been a magical return to to the big stage ended on Friday as Staunton came up short to two-time defending state champion Cave Spring in the Virginia High School League Class 3 boys basketball quarterfinals at Hidden Valley High School in Roanoke.
The Knights used a stifling full-court defense, took an early lead and never looked back with their roster that held a major size advantage.
Andre Johnson came off the bench and led the Storm with 12 points, while junior guard Manny Chapman scored six, fellow junior backcourt mate Prodigy Simms had five and senior Maaliah Cabell also had five.
“They always say there are going to be tears at the end of the season — either happy tears of sad tears — and unfortunately, we have sad tears tonight,” Staunton head coach Terrell Mickens told Chris Lassiter of The News Virginian. “I’m super proud of this team. No one predicted us to be here. I want to thank our seniors. This is our first time as Staunton High School making a run to the state tournament. I just talked about how far we’ve come over the last three years. It’s just amazing to watch these guys, and all the hard work they put in.”
While the season came to an end for the Storm (20-6), Cave Spring earned a Region 3D rematch with Northside in the state semifinals Monday. The Knights handed the Vikings, who defeated Spotswood in another state quarterfinal Friday, their first loss just last week.
